Matt Robinson 11 hours ago
Nürburgring

Here's A Mercedes-AMG A45 S Smashing Out A 7min 48sec 'Ring Lap

Sport Auto's Christian Gebhardt can be seen hurling Mercedes-AMG's new mega hatch around the Nurburgring Norschleife

We all know how fast the Mercedes-AMG A45 S is in a straight line. 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds for the pokiest A45 is - as we’ve pointed out - quicker than a lot of much more exotic machines.

But how about around a track? Well, it’s rather brisk there too. Sport Auto sent Christian Gebhardt around the Nurburgring Nordschleife to see just how brisk, yielding a 7min 48.8sec lap.

That’s just a few seconds shy of Gebhardt’s ‘Ring lap in the 603bhp AMG E63 S a couple of years ago. The A45 could have gone around faster still - a gearbox fault saw the car drop into neutral at the 7:59 mark in the video, costing Gebhardt almost a second, Sport Auto reckons.

Admittedly, the 416bhp, all-wheel mega hatch did have a leg up courtesy of some Pirelli P Zero Trofeo Rs, replacing the standard-fit Michelin Pilot Sport 4S boots. But still, it’s one hell of a lap - make sure you watch the whole thing.

