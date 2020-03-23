Here's A Mercedes-AMG A45 S Smashing Out A 7min 48sec 'Ring Lap

We all know how fast the Mercedes-AMG A45 S is in a straight line. 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds for the pokiest A45 is - as we’ve pointed out - quicker than a lot of much more exotic machines.

But how about around a track? Well, it’s rather brisk there too. Sport Auto sent Christian Gebhardt around the Nurburgring Nordschleife to see just how brisk, yielding a 7min 48.8sec lap.