Matt Robinson 16 hours ago
Here Are Some Of The Nurburgring's Biggest Touristenfahrten Moments In 2020

EMS Nordschleife has put together a compilation of 'highlights & fails' from Touristenfahrten sessions at the famous track

Public ‘Touristenfahrten’ laps at the Nurburgring may have stopped for a while due to Covid-19 this year, but that doesn’t seem to have made life much more difficult for the YouTube channels putting together highlights reels.

This one comes from EMS Nordschleife TV, and it has a bit of everything - spins, saves, and intimate moments with the Nurburgring’s notoriously expensive Armco barriers.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy 10 minutes of action from the world’s scariest race track.

