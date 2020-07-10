Half Naked Ford Mustang Mach E Prototype Shreds Rubber In Weird, Probably Staged Video

This is not a spy video. At least we’re pretty sure it isn’t - it looks to be shot slap bang in the middle of the North Carolina Center for Automotive Research, which would have required some pretty hefty trespassing. It’s also filmed right at the edge of a tree line where the person behind the camera would have been easy to spot.

We even get a misspelt title, plus a comedy value moment at the end when our brave spy decides to cheese it, apparently having been spotted at the moment the car is furthest away. Seems legit.

So it’s a PR stunt? It seems that way, but that just makes us more intrigued as to what the score is with this half-naked Ford Mustang Mach E prototype. If this much effort has gone into getting column inches, it should be a big deal.