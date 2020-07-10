or register
Half Naked Ford Mustang Mach E Prototype Shreds Rubber In Weird, Probably Staged Video

In a video that has more than a whiff of PR about it, a wild Mustang Mach E prototype can be seen hooning around

This is not a spy video. At least we’re pretty sure it isn’t - it looks to be shot slap bang in the middle of the North Carolina Center for Automotive Research, which would have required some pretty hefty trespassing. It’s also filmed right at the edge of a tree line where the person behind the camera would have been easy to spot.

We even get a misspelt title, plus a comedy value moment at the end when our brave spy decides to cheese it, apparently having been spotted at the moment the car is furthest away. Seems legit.

So it’s a PR stunt? It seems that way, but that just makes us more intrigued as to what the score is with this half-naked Ford Mustang Mach E prototype. If this much effort has gone into getting column inches, it should be a big deal.

The fastest versions of the Mach E are already bonkers fast, but this is no ordinary version of the electric crossover. It’s sporting a roll cage, five massive cooling fans, and is able to throw some impressive shapes for a tall, heavy EV.

This could be a new performance variant of the Mach E, or - given the use of a roll cage - perhaps an extra-special one-off is being cooked up. We might be looking at the star of a future Ken Block video. Ford is clearly keen on bonkers, high-performance electric stuff, as evidenced by the 1400bhp plug-in Mustang Cobra Jet.

Whatever it is, we’re interested. Consider the bait taken…

