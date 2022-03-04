Gran Turismo 7 Has Arrived: New Features, Tracks And Full Car List

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Tighten the clamps on your steering wheel - after serious delays Gran Turismo 7 has finally arrived in virtual gaming showrooms and your local shops. Gran Turismo 7 is the most graphically intense and realistic version of Sony’s famous driving simulator to date, with access to 97 different racetrack layouts from launch and a host of the world’s fastest cars. The new title has launched on both Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, and players from both consoles will be able to race against one another online.

You might never be able to fit 400 cars into your garage, but they can live in a box under your widescreen TV thanks to Polyphony Digital’s obsessive coding. There are even some electric cars included in the game, so if silent driving floats your boat, you are slightly weird but still in for a treat. On the other hand, you’ll probably find us choosing between the old school, naturally aspirated race cars and whatever screams its way to the highest redline.

To celebrate its launch, its developers have released an epic seven-minute long movie, and in typical grandiose Gran Turismo style it celebrates the “relationship between cars, people, and society over the last 150 years”. In other words, it features some eye-poppingly brilliant cars and a soundtrack more rousing than waking up to find a lion in your bed.

There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get going. One of the locations you can access from here is the new Gran Turismo Cafe. At the Cafe, players will be presented with car collection “menus” which are completed by participating in races. As you tick cars off the list, you’ll occasionally get the designers popping up (for instance Tom Matano, the man behind the NA Mazda MX-5) to talk about their work on the vehicle in question. “By completing menus, players will naturally come into contact with the history of cars and the culture behind them,” we’re told. For anyone wanting to learn more, there is also a ‘Museum’ accessible from the world map. Brand Central is where you’ll find cars from 2001 onwards, covering 50 separate brands. Should you want something older and/or cheaper, there will be a used garage with stock that changes daily.

When it comes to tuning your purchase, there’s an almost bewildering amount of choice with 60 types of parts for each car in the came. There are 650 aero parts alone (you can even pick between different wing endplate designs and multiple diffuser types), 130 wheels and 1200 colours. You can also attach more stickers than before, and apply them in places you weren’t previously able to. Roll cages and widebody kits are also on the menu, and according to GT Planet, you will be able to import liveries from Gran Turismo Sport. Praise be!

Tuner's paradise

A lot of work has been put into the weather system, to the point where the clouds will look different depending on where you’re racing, with the simulations taking into account local temperatures, humidity and air pressures. When the heavens open, water will pool in certain areas of the track, and just as is the case in real life, a drying line will appear on the track as conditions improve. At larger venues like the Nurburgring Nordschleife, conditions may vary greatly depending on where you are on the circuit.

All-weather heroics

Beyond bog-standard races, there are other activities to keep you occupied. License Tests are present and correct, and no doubt fiendishly difficult. There are also various ‘Mission Races’ to mix things up, which will include things like drag races and drift competitions. A new and thoroughly quirky feature is Music Rally, which will see users driving to checkpoints to keep a song playing until the end. Should you want to play with others, there are three main options. There’s a good old-fashioned split-screen option, a lobby to meet up with players online in casual races, and the Sport mode for more serious competition.

More than a feeling

GT7 makes full use of the PlayStation 5’s ‘DualSense’ controller, with particular attention drawn in the State of Play video to haptic feedback in the triggers. This, it’s said, gived gamers a sense of how much grip they have at the front end of the car, providing a more immersive experience. Helping further envelope you in GT7’s world, the game features 3D audio. On the subject of noise, engine sounds, never a Gran Turismo strong suit, still don’t quite seem to be up to the standard of some rival titles. In terms of the visuals, GT7 features ray tracing for near photo-realism, although you only see this in replays (including the ‘Music Replay’ that automatically shifts camera angles according to the beat of your chosen track) and the Photo Mode. The gameplay still looks plenty pretty in all its 60 FPS glory, however, even on a compressed YouTube video through a laptop screen. Though the game was delayed substantially, it’s looking like Gran Turismo 7 was worth the wait.

Full Gran Turismo 7 track list:

Real locations

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos)

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Autopolis

Brands Hatch

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit de la Sarthe

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Daytona International Speedway

Fuji International Circuit

Goodwood Motor Circuit

Mount Panorama

Nurburgring

Red Bull Ring

Suzuka Circuit

Tsukuba Circuit

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Willow Springs Fictional tracks

Alsace Village

Autodrome Lago Maggiore

Blue Moon Bay Speedway

BB Raceway

Circuit Sainte-Croix

Colorado Springs

Deep Forest Raceway

Dragon Trail

Fishermans Ranch

High Speed Ring

Kyoto Driving Park

Northern Isle Speedway

Sardegna Road/Sardegna Windmills

Special Stage Route X

Tokyo Expressway

Trial Mountain

Full Gran Turismo 7 car list:

Abarth 695 1964

500 2009

1500 Biposto Bertone B.A.T. 1 1952

Alfa Romeo

155 2.5 V6 TI 1993

4C 2014

4C Gr.3

4C Gr.3 Road Car

4C Gr.4

8C 2900B Lungo Berlinetta 1937

8C Competizione 2008

Giulia TZ2 Carrozzata da Zagato CN.AR750106 1965

MiTo 2009 Alpine

A110 1972

A110 Premier Edition 2017

A220 1968

Vision Gran Turismo

Vision Gran Turismo 2017

Vision Gran Turismo Race Mode

Amuse

NISMO 380RS SuperLeggera 2008

S2000 GT1 Turbo 2005 Aston Martin

DB3S CN.1 1953

DB5 1964

DBR9 GT1 Race Car 2010

DB11 Coupe 2016

DP100 Vision GT

One-77 2011

V8 Vantage S 2015

V8 Vantage Gr.4

V12 Vantage Gr.3

Vulcan 2015 Audi

e-tron Vision Gran Turismo

R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro 2007

R8 LMS Audi Sport Team WRT 2015

R8 GT3 LMS Evo 2019

R18 TDI 2011

R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) 2011

R18 e-tron 2016

Sport quattro S1 1987

TT Coupe 3.2 V6 2003

TTS Coupe 2014

TT Cup 2016

Vision Gran Turismo Autobianchi

A112 Abarth 1985 BAC

Mono 2011 BMW

3.0 CSL 1972

3.0 CSL 1973

i3 2015

M3 1989

M3 Sport Evolution 1989

M3 GT BMW Motorsport 2011

M3 2003

M3 2007

M4 Coupe 2014

M4 Gr.4

M4 Safety Car

M6 GT3 Endurance Model 2016

M6 GT3 Sprint Model 2016

McLaren F1 GTR Race Car 1997

Vision Gran Turismo

Z4 GT3 2011

Z8 2001 Bugatti

Veyron 16.4 2013

Veyron Gr.4

Vision Gran Turismo

Vision Gran Turismo Gr.1

Chaparral

Chaparral 2J 1970

Chaparral 2X Vision Gran Turismo 2014 Chevrolet

Camaro Z28 1969

Camaro SS 2016

Camaro ZL1 1LE 2018

Corvette Stingray Concept 1959

Corvette (C2) Sting Ray Sport Coupe 1963

Corvette (C3) Stingray Convertible 1969

Corvette (C3) Stingray L46 350 1969

Corvette (C4) ZR-1 1990

Corvette (C6) ZR1 2009

Corvette (C7) Stingray 2014

Corvette (C7) ZR1 2019

Corvette C7 Gr.3

Corvette C7 Gr.3 Road Car

Corvette C7 Gr.4

Chris Holstrom Concepts

1967 Chevy Nova 2013 Citroen

GT by Citroen

GT by Citroen Gr.3

GT by Citroen Gr.4 Daihatsu

Copen 2002

Copen RJ Vision Gran Turismo 2017 De Tomaso

Mangusta 1969

Pantera 1971 DMC

Delorean DMC-12 2004 Dodge

Challenger R/T 1970

Charger SRT Hellcat

Charger SRT Hellcat Safety Car

SRT Tomahawk GTS-R Vision Gran Turismo

SRT Tomahawk S Vision Gran Turismo

SRT Tomahawk Vision Gran Turismo Gr.1

SRT Tomahawk X Vision Gran Turismo

Super Bee 1970

Viper Gr.4

Viper GTS 2002

Viper SRT-10 2006

Viper GTS 2013

Viper SRT GT3-R 2015 DS Automobile

DS3 Racing 2015 Eckert’s Rod & Custom

Eckert Mach Forty 2012 Ferrari

250 GT Berlinetta passo corto CN.2521 1961

250 GTO CN.3729GT 1962

308 GTB 1976

330 P4 1967

365 GTB4 1971

458 Italia 2009

458 Gr.4

458 Gr.3

500 Mondial Pinin Farina Coupe 1954

512BB 1976

Dino 246GT 1971

Enzo Ferrari 2002

F40 1992

F430 2006

F50 1996

F8 Tributo 2020

F12berlinetta 2013

FXX K 2014

GTO 1984

La Ferrari 2013

Testarossa 1991 Fiat

500F 1968

FIAT 500 1.2 Lounge 2008

Ford

F-150 SVT Raptor 2011

Focus Gr.B Race Car

Focus ST 2015

Focus RS 2018

GT40 Mk1 1966

Mark IV Race Car 1967

GT 2006

GT LM Race Car Spec II

GT LM Spec II Test Car Gr.3

GT 2017

GT LM GTE 2018

Mustang Boss 429 1969

Mustang Mach 1 1971

Mustang GT 2015

Mustang Gr.3

Mustang Gr.3 Road Car

Mustang Gr.4

Mustang Gr.B

Mustang Shelby GT350R 2016 Genesis

G70 3.3T AWD Performance Package 2022

G70 GR4

X GR3 Gran Turismo

F1500T-A

Racing Kart 125 Shifter

Red Bull X2014 Junior 2014

Red Bull X2014 Standard 2014

Red Bull X2019 Competition 2019 Greddy

Fugu Z 2015 Honda

Beat 1991

Civic (EK9) Type R 1997

Civic (EK9) Type R Touring Car 1997

Civic (EK9) Type R 1998

Civic (FK2) Type R 2016

Civic (FK8) Type R 2020

Fit Hybrid 2014

Integra DC2 Type R 1995

Integra DC2 Type R 1998

NSX Type R 1992

NSX Type R 2002

NSX Epson Super GT 2008

NSX Concept-GT Raybrig Super GT 2016

NSX 2017

NSX Gr.3 Race Car

NSX Gr.4 Race Car

NSX Gr.B Race Car

Project 2&4 powered by RC213V 2015

S660 2015

S800 1966

S2000 1999

Sports Vision Gran Turismo Hyundai

Genesis Coupe 3.8 2013

Genesis Gr.3

Genesis Gr.4

Genesis Gr.B

N2025 Vision GT

N2025 Vision GT Gr.1 Infiniti

Concept Vision Gran Turismo 2014 Jaguar

D-Type 1954

E-Type Coupe 1961

F-Type Coupe 2014

F-Type Gr.3

F-Type Gr.4

Vision GT 2019

Vision GT SV 2021

Vision GT Roadster

XJ13 1966

XJR-9 1988 Jeep

Willys MB 1945 KTM

X-Bow R 2012 Lamborghini

Aventador LP700-4 2011

Aventador LP750-4 SV 2015

Countach LP400 1974

Countach 25th Anniversary 1988

Diablo GT 1999

Huracan GT3 2015

Huracan Gr.4

Huracan LP610-4 2015

“Lambo V12” Vision GT 2019

Miura P400 Bertone Prototype CN.0706 1967

Murcielago LP640 2009

Veneno 2013 Lancia

Stratos 1973

Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione 1991 Lexus

LC500 2017

LF-LC GT Vision Gran Turismo

RC F 2014

RC F au TOM’S Super GT 2016

RC F Emil Frey Racing 2017

RC F Gr.4

RC F GT3 Prototype Emil Frey Racing 2016

SC430 Petronas Tom’s Super GT 2008 Maserati

Gran Turismo S 2008 Mazda

787B 1991

Atenza Sedan XD 2015

Atenza Gr.4

Atenza Gr.3

Atenza Gr.3 Road Car

Demio XD Touring 2015

Eunos Roadster NA 1989

LM55 Vision GT

LM55 Vision GT Gr.1

Roadster (ND) S 2015

Roadster Touring Car 1991

RX500 1970

RX-7 FC GT-X 1990

RX-7 FD Spirit R 2002

RX-8 Spirit R 2012

RX-Vision Concept 2016

RX-Vision GT3 Concept 2020 McLaren

650S 2014

650S Gr.4

650S GT3 2015

F1 1994

F1 GTR Kokusai Kaihatsu 1995

MP4-12c 2011

P1 GTR 2016

Ultimate Vision GT

Ultimate Vision GT Gr.1 Mercedes

300 SEL 6.8 AMG 1971

300SL W194 1952

300 SL Coupe 1954

A45 AMG 2013

AMG GT3 HTP Motorsport 2016

AMG GT S 2015

AMG GT S Safety Car

AMG GT R 2017

AMG GT Black Series 2020

C63S Coupe 2015

CLK LM 1998

Sauber C9 1989

S Barker Tourer 1929

SLR McLaren 2009

SLS AMG 2011

SLS AMG Gr.4

SLS AMG GT3 2011

Vision Gran Turismo

Vision Gran Turismo Racing Series Mini

Clubman VGT

Cooper S 1965

Cooper S 2005 Mitsubishi

GTO Twin Turbo 1991

Lancer Evolution IV 1996

Lancer Evolution V GSR 1998

Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen Edition 1999

Lancer Evo X Final Edition 2015

Lancer Evo X Final Edition Gr.3

Lancer Evo X Final Edition Gr.4

Lancer Evo X Final Edition Gr.B

Lancer Evo X Final Edition Gr.B Road Car

XR-PHEV Evolution Vision Gran Turismo Nissan

180SX Type X 1996

370Z 2008

Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo

Fairlady Z (S30) 240ZG 1971

Fairlady Z (S30) Z432 1970

Fairlady Z (Z32) 300ZX TwinTurbo 2seater 1989

Fairlady Z (Z33) Version S 2007

GT-R Xanavi Nismo GT-R 2008

GT-R (R35) 2017

GT-R (R35) Gr.4

GT-R (R35) Gr.B

GT-R (R35) Safety Car

GT-R (R35) Nismo 2017

GT-R Nismo GT3 N24 Schulze Motorsport 2013

GT-R LM NISMO 2015

GT-R (R35) Motul Super GT 2016

R92CP 1992

SilEighty 1998

Silvia S13 Qs 1988

Silvia S13 Ks Dia Selection 1990

Silvia S15 Spec R Aero 2002

Silvia S15 Touring Car Gr.4

Skyline KPGC10 GT-R 1971

Skyline R32 GT-R V-Spec II 1994

Skyline R33 GT-R V-Spec 1997

Skyline R34 GT-R V-Spec Nur 2002

Skyline R34 GT-R GT500 1999

Z Performance 2023 Pagani

Huayra 2013

Zonda R 2009 Peugeot

205 T16 Evolution II Rally Car 1986

208 GTI by Peugeot Sport 2014

908 HDI FAP 2010

L500R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo

L750R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo

RCZ 2015

RCZ Gr.3

RCZ Gr.3 Road Car

RCZ Gr.4

RCZ Gr.B

Vision Gran Turismo

Vision Gran Turismo Gr.3 Plymouth

Superbird 1970

XNR Ghia Roadster 1960 Pontiac

Firebird Trans Am 1978