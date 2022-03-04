Gran Turismo 7 Has Arrived: New Features, Tracks And Full Car List
Here’s every track and car announced in Gran Turismo 7 along with its top new features
Tighten the clamps on your steering wheel - after serious delays Gran Turismo 7 has finally arrived in virtual gaming showrooms and your local shops.
Gran Turismo 7 is the most graphically intense and realistic version of Sony’s famous driving simulator to date, with access to 97 different racetrack layouts from launch and a host of the world’s fastest cars. The new title has launched on both Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, and players from both consoles will be able to race against one another online.
You might never be able to fit 400 cars into your garage, but they can live in a box under your widescreen TV thanks to Polyphony Digital’s obsessive coding. There are even some electric cars included in the game, so if silent driving floats your boat, you are slightly weird but still in for a treat. On the other hand, you’ll probably find us choosing between the old school, naturally aspirated race cars and whatever screams its way to the highest redline.
To celebrate its launch, its developers have released an epic seven-minute long movie, and in typical grandiose Gran Turismo style it celebrates the “relationship between cars, people, and society over the last 150 years”. In other words, it features some eye-poppingly brilliant cars and a soundtrack more rousing than waking up to find a lion in your bed.
There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get going.
One of the locations you can access from here is the new Gran Turismo Cafe. At the Cafe, players will be presented with car collection “menus” which are completed by participating in races. As you tick cars off the list, you’ll occasionally get the designers popping up (for instance Tom Matano, the man behind the NA Mazda MX-5) to talk about their work on the vehicle in question. “By completing menus, players will naturally come into contact with the history of cars and the culture behind them,” we’re told. For anyone wanting to learn more, there is also a ‘Museum’ accessible from the world map.
Brand Central is where you’ll find cars from 2001 onwards, covering 50 separate brands. Should you want something older and/or cheaper, there will be a used garage with stock that changes daily.
When it comes to tuning your purchase, there’s an almost bewildering amount of choice with 60 types of parts for each car in the came. There are 650 aero parts alone (you can even pick between different wing endplate designs and multiple diffuser types), 130 wheels and 1200 colours. You can also attach more stickers than before, and apply them in places you weren’t previously able to.
Roll cages and widebody kits are also on the menu, and according to GT Planet, you will be able to import liveries from Gran Turismo Sport. Praise be!
A lot of work has been put into the weather system, to the point where the clouds will look different depending on where you’re racing, with the simulations taking into account local temperatures, humidity and air pressures. When the heavens open, water will pool in certain areas of the track, and just as is the case in real life, a drying line will appear on the track as conditions improve. At larger venues like the Nurburgring Nordschleife, conditions may vary greatly depending on where you are on the circuit.
Beyond bog-standard races, there are other activities to keep you occupied. License Tests are present and correct, and no doubt fiendishly difficult. There are also various ‘Mission Races’ to mix things up, which will include things like drag races and drift competitions. A new and thoroughly quirky feature is Music Rally, which will see users driving to checkpoints to keep a song playing until the end.
Should you want to play with others, there are three main options. There’s a good old-fashioned split-screen option, a lobby to meet up with players online in casual races, and the Sport mode for more serious competition.
GT7 makes full use of the PlayStation 5’s ‘DualSense’ controller, with particular attention drawn in the State of Play video to haptic feedback in the triggers. This, it’s said, gived gamers a sense of how much grip they have at the front end of the car, providing a more immersive experience. Helping further envelope you in GT7’s world, the game features 3D audio. On the subject of noise, engine sounds, never a Gran Turismo strong suit, still don’t quite seem to be up to the standard of some rival titles.
In terms of the visuals, GT7 features ray tracing for near photo-realism, although you only see this in replays (including the ‘Music Replay’ that automatically shifts camera angles according to the beat of your chosen track) and the Photo Mode. The gameplay still looks plenty pretty in all its 60 FPS glory, however, even on a compressed YouTube video through a laptop screen.
Though the game was delayed substantially, it’s looking like Gran Turismo 7 was worth the wait.
Real locations
Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autodromo Nazionale di Monza
Autopolis
Brands Hatch
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Circuit de la Sarthe
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
Daytona International Speedway
Fuji International Circuit
Goodwood Motor Circuit
Mount Panorama
Nurburgring
Red Bull Ring
Suzuka Circuit
Tsukuba Circuit
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Willow Springs
Fictional tracks
Alsace Village
Autodrome Lago Maggiore
Blue Moon Bay Speedway
BB Raceway
Circuit Sainte-Croix
Colorado Springs
Deep Forest Raceway
Dragon Trail
Fishermans Ranch
High Speed Ring
Kyoto Driving Park
Northern Isle Speedway
Sardegna Road/Sardegna Windmills
Special Stage Route X
Tokyo Expressway
Trial Mountain
Abarth
695 1964
500 2009
1500 Biposto Bertone B.A.T. 1 1952
Alfa Romeo
155 2.5 V6 TI 1993
4C 2014
4C Gr.3
4C Gr.3 Road Car
4C Gr.4
8C 2900B Lungo Berlinetta 1937
8C Competizione 2008
Giulia TZ2 Carrozzata da Zagato CN.AR750106 1965
MiTo 2009
Alpine
A110 1972
A110 Premier Edition 2017
A220 1968
Vision Gran Turismo
Vision Gran Turismo 2017
Vision Gran Turismo Race Mode
Amuse
NISMO 380RS SuperLeggera 2008
S2000 GT1 Turbo 2005
Aston Martin
DB3S CN.1 1953
DB5 1964
DBR9 GT1 Race Car 2010
DB11 Coupe 2016
DP100 Vision GT
One-77 2011
V8 Vantage S 2015
V8 Vantage Gr.4
V12 Vantage Gr.3
Vulcan 2015
Audi
e-tron Vision Gran Turismo
R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro 2007
R8 LMS Audi Sport Team WRT 2015
R8 GT3 LMS Evo 2019
R18 TDI 2011
R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) 2011
R18 e-tron 2016
Sport quattro S1 1987
TT Coupe 3.2 V6 2003
TTS Coupe 2014
TT Cup 2016
Vision Gran Turismo
Autobianchi
A112 Abarth 1985
BAC
Mono 2011
BMW
3.0 CSL 1972
3.0 CSL 1973
i3 2015
M3 1989
M3 Sport Evolution 1989
M3 GT BMW Motorsport 2011
M3 2003
M3 2007
M4 Coupe 2014
M4 Gr.4
M4 Safety Car
M6 GT3 Endurance Model 2016
M6 GT3 Sprint Model 2016
McLaren F1 GTR Race Car 1997
Vision Gran Turismo
Z4 GT3 2011
Z8 2001
Bugatti
Veyron 16.4 2013
Veyron Gr.4
Vision Gran Turismo
Vision Gran Turismo Gr.1
Chaparral
Chaparral 2J 1970
Chaparral 2X Vision Gran Turismo 2014
Chevrolet
Camaro Z28 1969
Camaro SS 2016
Camaro ZL1 1LE 2018
Corvette Stingray Concept 1959
Corvette (C2) Sting Ray Sport Coupe 1963
Corvette (C3) Stingray Convertible 1969
Corvette (C3) Stingray L46 350 1969
Corvette (C4) ZR-1 1990
Corvette (C6) ZR1 2009
Corvette (C7) Stingray 2014
Corvette (C7) ZR1 2019
Corvette C7 Gr.3
Corvette C7 Gr.3 Road Car
Corvette C7 Gr.4
Chris Holstrom Concepts
1967 Chevy Nova 2013
Citroen
GT by Citroen
GT by Citroen Gr.3
GT by Citroen Gr.4
Daihatsu
Copen 2002
Copen RJ Vision Gran Turismo 2017
De Tomaso
Mangusta 1969
Pantera 1971
DMC
Delorean DMC-12 2004
Dodge
Challenger R/T 1970
Charger SRT Hellcat
Charger SRT Hellcat Safety Car
SRT Tomahawk GTS-R Vision Gran Turismo
SRT Tomahawk S Vision Gran Turismo
SRT Tomahawk Vision Gran Turismo Gr.1
SRT Tomahawk X Vision Gran Turismo
Super Bee 1970
Viper Gr.4
Viper GTS 2002
Viper SRT-10 2006
Viper GTS 2013
Viper SRT GT3-R 2015
DS Automobile
DS3 Racing 2015
Eckert’s Rod & Custom
Eckert Mach Forty 2012
Ferrari
250 GT Berlinetta passo corto CN.2521 1961
250 GTO CN.3729GT 1962
308 GTB 1976
330 P4 1967
365 GTB4 1971
458 Italia 2009
458 Gr.4
458 Gr.3
500 Mondial Pinin Farina Coupe 1954
512BB 1976
Dino 246GT 1971
Enzo Ferrari 2002
F40 1992
F430 2006
F50 1996
F8 Tributo 2020
F12berlinetta 2013
FXX K 2014
GTO 1984
La Ferrari 2013
Testarossa 1991
Fiat
500F 1968
FIAT 500 1.2 Lounge 2008
Ford
F-150 SVT Raptor 2011
Focus Gr.B Race Car
Focus ST 2015
Focus RS 2018
GT40 Mk1 1966
Mark IV Race Car 1967
GT 2006
GT LM Race Car Spec II
GT LM Spec II Test Car Gr.3
GT 2017
GT LM GTE 2018
Mustang Boss 429 1969
Mustang Mach 1 1971
Mustang GT 2015
Mustang Gr.3
Mustang Gr.3 Road Car
Mustang Gr.4
Mustang Gr.B
Mustang Shelby GT350R 2016
Genesis
G70 3.3T AWD Performance Package 2022
G70 GR4
X GR3
Gran Turismo
F1500T-A
Racing Kart 125 Shifter
Red Bull X2014 Junior 2014
Red Bull X2014 Standard 2014
Red Bull X2019 Competition 2019
Greddy
Fugu Z 2015
Honda
Beat 1991
Civic (EK9) Type R 1997
Civic (EK9) Type R Touring Car 1997
Civic (EK9) Type R 1998
Civic (FK2) Type R 2016
Civic (FK8) Type R 2020
Fit Hybrid 2014
Integra DC2 Type R 1995
Integra DC2 Type R 1998
NSX Type R 1992
NSX Type R 2002
NSX Epson Super GT 2008
NSX Concept-GT Raybrig Super GT 2016
NSX 2017
NSX Gr.3 Race Car
NSX Gr.4 Race Car
NSX Gr.B Race Car
Project 2&4 powered by RC213V 2015
S660 2015
S800 1966
S2000 1999
Sports Vision Gran Turismo
Hyundai
Genesis Coupe 3.8 2013
Genesis Gr.3
Genesis Gr.4
Genesis Gr.B
N2025 Vision GT
N2025 Vision GT Gr.1
Infiniti
Concept Vision Gran Turismo 2014
Jaguar
D-Type 1954
E-Type Coupe 1961
F-Type Coupe 2014
F-Type Gr.3
F-Type Gr.4
Vision GT 2019
Vision GT SV 2021
Vision GT Roadster
XJ13 1966
XJR-9 1988
Jeep
Willys MB 1945
KTM
X-Bow R 2012
Lamborghini
Aventador LP700-4 2011
Aventador LP750-4 SV 2015
Countach LP400 1974
Countach 25th Anniversary 1988
Diablo GT 1999
Huracan GT3 2015
Huracan Gr.4
Huracan LP610-4 2015
“Lambo V12” Vision GT 2019
Miura P400 Bertone Prototype CN.0706 1967
Murcielago LP640 2009
Veneno 2013
Lancia
Stratos 1973
Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione 1991
Lexus
LC500 2017
LF-LC GT Vision Gran Turismo
RC F 2014
RC F au TOM’S Super GT 2016
RC F Emil Frey Racing 2017
RC F Gr.4
RC F GT3 Prototype Emil Frey Racing 2016
SC430 Petronas Tom’s Super GT 2008
Maserati
Gran Turismo S 2008
Mazda
787B 1991
Atenza Sedan XD 2015
Atenza Gr.4
Atenza Gr.3
Atenza Gr.3 Road Car
Demio XD Touring 2015
Eunos Roadster NA 1989
LM55 Vision GT
LM55 Vision GT Gr.1
Roadster (ND) S 2015
Roadster Touring Car 1991
RX500 1970
RX-7 FC GT-X 1990
RX-7 FD Spirit R 2002
RX-8 Spirit R 2012
RX-Vision Concept 2016
RX-Vision GT3 Concept 2020
McLaren
650S 2014
650S Gr.4
650S GT3 2015
F1 1994
F1 GTR Kokusai Kaihatsu 1995
MP4-12c 2011
P1 GTR 2016
Ultimate Vision GT
Ultimate Vision GT Gr.1
Mercedes
300 SEL 6.8 AMG 1971
300SL W194 1952
300 SL Coupe 1954
A45 AMG 2013
AMG GT3 HTP Motorsport 2016
AMG GT S 2015
AMG GT S Safety Car
AMG GT R 2017
AMG GT Black Series 2020
C63S Coupe 2015
CLK LM 1998
Sauber C9 1989
S Barker Tourer 1929
SLR McLaren 2009
SLS AMG 2011
SLS AMG Gr.4
SLS AMG GT3 2011
Vision Gran Turismo
Vision Gran Turismo Racing Series
Mini
Clubman VGT
Cooper S 1965
Cooper S 2005
Mitsubishi
GTO Twin Turbo 1991
Lancer Evolution IV 1996
Lancer Evolution V GSR 1998
Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen Edition 1999
Lancer Evo X Final Edition 2015
Lancer Evo X Final Edition Gr.3
Lancer Evo X Final Edition Gr.4
Lancer Evo X Final Edition Gr.B
Lancer Evo X Final Edition Gr.B Road Car
XR-PHEV Evolution Vision Gran Turismo
Nissan
180SX Type X 1996
370Z 2008
Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo
Fairlady Z (S30) 240ZG 1971
Fairlady Z (S30) Z432 1970
Fairlady Z (Z32) 300ZX TwinTurbo 2seater 1989
Fairlady Z (Z33) Version S 2007
GT-R Xanavi Nismo GT-R 2008
GT-R (R35) 2017
GT-R (R35) Gr.4
GT-R (R35) Gr.B
GT-R (R35) Safety Car
GT-R (R35) Nismo 2017
GT-R Nismo GT3 N24 Schulze Motorsport 2013
GT-R LM NISMO 2015
GT-R (R35) Motul Super GT 2016
R92CP 1992
SilEighty 1998
Silvia S13 Qs 1988
Silvia S13 Ks Dia Selection 1990
Silvia S15 Spec R Aero 2002
Silvia S15 Touring Car Gr.4
Skyline KPGC10 GT-R 1971
Skyline R32 GT-R V-Spec II 1994
Skyline R33 GT-R V-Spec 1997
Skyline R34 GT-R V-Spec Nur 2002
Skyline R34 GT-R GT500 1999
Z Performance 2023
Pagani
Huayra 2013
Zonda R 2009
Peugeot
205 T16 Evolution II Rally Car 1986
208 GTI by Peugeot Sport 2014
908 HDI FAP 2010
L500R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo
L750R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo
RCZ 2015
RCZ Gr.3
RCZ Gr.3 Road Car
RCZ Gr.4
RCZ Gr.B
Vision Gran Turismo
Vision Gran Turismo Gr.3
Plymouth
Superbird 1970
XNR Ghia Roadster 1960
Pontiac
Firebird Trans Am 1978
Porsche
356 A/1500 GS Carrera 1956
356 A/1500 GS GT Carrera Speedster 1956
911 930 Turbo 1981
911 964 Carrera RS 1992
911 993 Carrera RS 1995
911 993 Carrera RS CS 1996
911 996 GT3 2001
911 996 GT1 Strassenversion 1997
911 997.2 GT3 RS 2009
911 991 GT3 RS 2016
911 991 RSR 2017
917K 1970
917 Living Legend 2013
919 Hybrid 2016
962 C 1988
Carrera GT 2003
Cayman GT4 Clubsport 2016
Spyder Type 550/1500 RS 1955
Taycan Turbo S 2019
Vision Gran Turismo
Radical
SR3 SL 2011
RE Amemiya
RE Amemiya FD3S RX-7 2004
Renault
5 Turbo 1981
R8 Gordini 1966
Renault Sport
Clio V6 24v 2000
Clio R.S. 220 EDC Trophy 2015
Clio R.S. 220 EDC Trophy 2016
Megane Gr.4
Megane RS Trophy 2011
Megane RS Trophy Safety Car
Megane Trophy V6 2011
R.S.01 2016
R.S.01 GT3 2016
Ruf
CTR3 2007
Shelby
Cobra 427 1966
Cobra Daytona 1965
GT350 1965
Subaru
BRZ S 2017
BRZ STI Sport 2018
Falken Tires/Turn 14 Distribution BRZ 2017
Impreza Coupe WRX Type R 1999
Impreza 22B 1998
WRX STI Type S 2014
WRX Gr.B Race Car
WRX Gr.B Road Car
WRX STI Gr.3 Race Car
WRX STI Gr.4 Race Car
WRX STI Isle of Man Time Attack Car 2016
VIZIV GT Vision Gran Turismo
Super Formula
SF19 Dallara/Honda 2019
SF19 Dallara/Toyota 2019
Suzuki
Swift Sport 2007
Swift Sport 2017
Swift Sport Gr.4
Tesla
Model S Performance 2012
Toyota
2000GT 1967
86 GT 2015
86 GRMN 2016
86 GT “Limited” 2016
86 Gr.4
86 Gr.B
Aqua S 2011
Celica GT-Four (ST205) 1995
Corolla Levin AE86 1983
Crown Athlete G 2013
Crown Athlete G Safety Car 2013
FT-1 2014
FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo
FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo Gr.3
GR 86 RZ 2021
GR Supra (A90) 2019
GR Supra (A90) 2020
GR Supra (A90) Gr.4
GR Supra Racing Concept 2018
GR Yaris 2020
MR2 (W20) GT-S 1997
Prius G 2009
SF-R 2015
SF-R Racing Concept 2015
Sports 800 1965
Sprinter Trueno AE86 1983
Sprinter Trueno Shuichi Shigeno Edition 2000
Supra GT500 1997
Supra (A70) 1992
Supra RZ (A80) 1997
TS030 Hybrid 2012
TS050 Hybrid 2016
Tundra TRD Pro 2019
TVR
Tuscan Speed Six 2000
Volkswagen
1200 1966
Beetle Gr.3
Golf I GTI 1983
Golf VII GTI 2014
GTI Roadster Vision GT
GTI Supersport Vision GT
GTI Vision Gran Turismo Gr.3
Polo GTI 2014
Samba Bus Type 2 (T1) 1962
Scirocco Gr.4
Scirocco R 2010
Wicked Fabrication
GT 51 2016
Zagato
Zagato IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo
