'Godzilla' 7.3 Ford V8 Hits Nearly 800bhp At 7600rpm, Still Very Much N/A

Ford's pushrod 7.3-litre V8 - which can now be bought as a crate engine - has been turned into a high-revving monster for this project

There’s a new member of the Ford crate engine family: the 7.3-litre pushrod ‘Godzilla’ V8. It’s intended as an alternative to a big, torquey diesel engine for pick-up trick owners, as reflected in the figures - the iron block unit develops 425bhp at 5500rpm, and 475lb ft at 4000. With a bit of work, though, you can change the power output and the character of the $8150 engine dramatically. RevEvian, having already liberated 500bhp from the 7.3 with some simple modifications earlier this year, has been keeping tabs another Godzilla project run by Team Z Motorsports in Detroit. There, the V8 has been pushed to 790hp at 7600rpm.

Quite a lot has changed to get this engine - which Ford originally developed for the F-250 Super Duty - to those figures. It now has a ported cylinder head full of new stuff, Wiesco pistons, aluminium con-rods and a rebuilt bottom end. It’s still very much naturally-aspirated though, and that’s not the limit of this engine without bringing forced induction into the mix - apparently, with further tweaks, it’d be good for around 900.