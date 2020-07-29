Get A Load Of The 819bhp Lamborghini SCV12 And Its Bonkers Cabin
Lamborghini has given its slick-shod, Aventador-based track car the full reveal treatment
We get the sense Lamborghini is very excited about its new track car. Although today marks the grand reveal of the SCV12, Sant’Agata Bolognese revealed most of the car’s key details weeks ago, plus images of a prototype with camouflage that did little to hide all the wild aero.
Although Lambo jumped the gun a little, it didn’t show us the interior - and what a treat that cabin is. The SCV12 may use the Aventador as a base, it’s unrecognisable on the inside.
There’s a reshaped dashboard, affixed to which is a three-pronged structure that looks like a spaceship for Star Wars. The lower prong forms the centre console, which is full of big, clear buttons. To the left is an F1-inspired rectangular steering wheel with a display stuffed in the middle. The carbon-shelled OMP seats, meanwhile, are built to FIA standards. On the subject of safety, there’s no roll cage, because the car’s carbon structure is strong enough on its own.
Although the SCV12’s mechanical setup has been known for a while now, it’s worth running through again. There’s a 6.5-litre, naturally-aspirated V12, which is good for 819bhp. It’ll be much noisier than before thanks to a Capristo exhaust.
Power is sent to the rear wheels exclusively via a six-speed sequential racing gearbox from Xtrac. Traction won’t be much of an issue, though, as the SCV12 wears Pirelli slick tyres on its magnesium wheels, which measure 19 inches in diameter at the front and 20 inches at the rear.
As well as being a whole lot more powerful than a road-going Aventador, it’s also lighter. It’s comfortably under 1400kg, compared to well over 1500kg for an Aventador SVJ.
Although the overall shape is recognisable, the aero profile of the SCV12 is radically different from the car it’s based on. Starting with the obvious, it’s a lot longer, with the stretched tail featuring a massive twin-profile wing. At the front, there’s a new bonnet with a double air intake and a central ‘rib’. This diverts hot air ejected from the radiator away from the roof-mounted intake, making sure the V12 sucks in nice, cold air. All told, the new bodywork generates 1200kg of downforce at 155mph, which is - Lamborghini proudly states - more than a GT3 car.
Starting in 2021, Lamborghini will be putting on arrive and drive events at FIA Grade 1 tracks, with full support from Squadra Corse technicians. The company’s motorsport arm will also be responsible for the construction of the SCV12. To help well-heeled track day addicts get the most out of their cars, tuition will be available from 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro and Lamborghini factory driver Marco Mapelli.
2 comments