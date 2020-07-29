Get A Load Of The 819bhp Lamborghini SCV12 And Its Bonkers Cabin

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We get the sense Lamborghini is very excited about its new track car. Although today marks the grand reveal of the SCV12, Sant’Agata Bolognese revealed most of the car’s key details weeks ago, plus images of a prototype with camouflage that did little to hide all the wild aero. Although Lambo jumped the gun a little, it didn’t show us the interior - and what a treat that cabin is. The SCV12 may use the Aventador as a base, it’s unrecognisable on the inside.

There’s a reshaped dashboard, affixed to which is a three-pronged structure that looks like a spaceship for Star Wars. The lower prong forms the centre console, which is full of big, clear buttons. To the left is an F1-inspired rectangular steering wheel with a display stuffed in the middle. The carbon-shelled OMP seats, meanwhile, are built to FIA standards. On the subject of safety, there’s no roll cage, because the car’s carbon structure is strong enough on its own. Although the SCV12’s mechanical setup has been known for a while now, it’s worth running through again. There’s a 6.5-litre, naturally-aspirated V12, which is good for 819bhp. It’ll be much noisier than before thanks to a Capristo exhaust.

Power is sent to the rear wheels exclusively via a six-speed sequential racing gearbox from Xtrac. Traction won’t be much of an issue, though, as the SCV12 wears Pirelli slick tyres on its magnesium wheels, which measure 19 inches in diameter at the front and 20 inches at the rear. As well as being a whole lot more powerful than a road-going Aventador, it’s also lighter. It’s comfortably under 1400kg, compared to well over 1500kg for an Aventador SVJ.