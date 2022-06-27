Germany Is Refusing To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles By 2035 – Could The Combustion Engine Live On?

The German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has said that a ban on the production and sale of ICE cars that run on fossil fuels would be wrong, and that there will still be niches for combustion engines in the future. He was speaking at a BDI event (Federation of German Industries), and his surprise declaration is in response to the EU’s target to cut all tailpipe emissions from new cars by 2035, which will effectively mean a ban on cars with a conventional combustion engine.

In the speech, Lindner announced that Germany - one of the world’s major car producers and currently also Europe’s largest market for electric cars - will not agree to the new legislation, but will continue to work to improve sustainability.

Although many EU countries are set to accept the new legislation, there has also been some strong opposition to the ban expressed by high-profile members of the French, Czech and Italian governments. Officials are concerned about the economic damage a fully-fledged ban could cause as the deadline looms.