Gemballa Mirage GT Smashes Into Four Cars In NYC, Owner Arrested For Drug Driving

With New York City on lockdown, its normally bustling, traffic-filled streets are eerily quiet. But that didn’t stop one Gemballa Mirage GT owner finding things to crash into on Tuesday morning.

Ben Chen, founder of the controversial Gold Rush Rally, went on a drug-fuelled rampage in Midtown Manhatten, smashing into four parked vehicles in the process. Numerous bystanders caught the Porsche Carrera GT-based Mirage - one of only 25 made - on camera, posting its mangled form on social media.

One especially memorable video (below) shows the Mirage being driven off at speed with a wonky wheel dragging along the tarmac. In the distance, we can see what looks like the frunk lid flying off the supercar.