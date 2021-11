Forza Horizon 5: Full Car List

As we explained in our Forza Horizon 5 review, the game’s Mexico-inspired map is an incredible environment, offering great roads, jaw-dropping geological features and a general sense of fun. It’d be of little use without some cool cars to explore it with, but happily, Horizon 5 has a huge roster of vehicles to muck around in.

Thus far we have just over 500 to choose from. These include tuned cars from the ‘Welcome Pack’, an add-on which costs £3.99 ($4.99). It’s also included as part of the Premium Edition of the game and the Premium Add-Ons bundle.

Looking through the list, you might notice a lack of some performance car heavyweights from the last few years and a few brands (like Alfa Romeo) that are absent altogether. Don’t panic, though, as this is not the Horizon 5 garage’s final form. Horizon 4, for example, had 460 cars available on release, eventually growing to over 700.

Forza is already promising to “evolve” the car list after the Horizon 5’s 9 November 2021 release, with many of the new additions available via the completion of seasonal content.

For now, though, here’s what you can enjoy: