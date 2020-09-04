Forget The Astons: There's A Maserati Quattroporte IV In The New Bond Film
The latest trailer for No Time To Die is something of a car fest, with an old Maserati standing out amidst a sea of new metal
No Time To Die is looking set to be the best ever 007 film for car people, judging by this new trailer. In two minutes and 34 seconds, we see an Aston Martin DB5 (complete with gadgets, of course), a Valhalla, a V8 Vantage, and a DBS Superleggera, along with a bunch of leaping Land Rover Defenders. For those who love two-wheeled things too, there’s also a Triumph Scrambler prominently featured. Certainly makes up for Casino Royale’s brief DBS appearance, which mostly centred around that weird rollover crash.
As ever, though, what’s more interesting is the cars that haven’t been carefully placed there by a manufacturer with marketing and PR goals in mind. In the case of the 25th James Bond film, it’s the first vehicle we see in the trailer: a Maserati Quattroporte IV.
The boxy Maserati seems like such a peculiar choice, doesn’t it? Unless it’s a subtle reference to the BiTurbo that appeared in License to Kill - the appearance of the Vantage and DB5 shows that the filmmakers are happy to make some nods to Bond films of the past, after all. Whatever the reason for its presence, we’ll always welcome the rare appearance of a quirky old Maser on the silver screen.
Originally scheduled for release in April 2020, the Coronavirus pandemic forced Universal to push the film back to November. Starring Daniel Craig in his final 007 appearance, alongside Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Ana de Armas, it’ll be out on the 12th in the UK and the 20th in the US.
0 comments