Forget The Astons: There's A Maserati Quattroporte IV In The New Bond Film

No Time To Die is looking set to be the best ever 007 film for car people, judging by this new trailer. In two minutes and 34 seconds, we see an Aston Martin DB5 (complete with gadgets, of course), a Valhalla, a V8 Vantage, and a DBS Superleggera, along with a bunch of leaping Land Rover Defenders. For those who love two-wheeled things too, there’s also a Triumph Scrambler prominently featured. Certainly makes up for Casino Royale’s brief DBS appearance, which mostly centred around that weird rollover crash.

As ever, though, what’s more interesting is the cars that haven’t been carefully placed there by a manufacturer with marketing and PR goals in mind. In the case of the 25th James Bond film, it’s the first vehicle we see in the trailer: a Maserati Quattroporte IV.