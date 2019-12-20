Ford's New 1100Nm Super Duty Chassis Cab Can Carry 5.8 Tonnes

Ford has released the key specs for its 2020 Super Duty Chassis Cab trucks, with some mighty figures to woo the working American

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The specs for the 2020 Ford Super Duty truck series have landed, revealing a torque boost for the top-of-the-line diesel and a payload capacity of almost six tonnes. The 6.7-litre Power Stroke V8 diesel offers “dyno-certified” 330bhp and 825lb ft (1118Nm) at just 1600rpm, travelling through an all-new 10-speed TorqShift automatic gearbox with handy 300lb ft power take-off capability standard on diesel models and optional on petrols. The new torque figure is a 75lb ft rise over the previous model.

There’s also a 7.3-litre big-block petrol V8 version, because of course there is. That one delivers 350bhp and 468lb ft, a torque figure that Ford says is the best in the class for a gasoline-powered truck. Both peak power and peak torque arrive at 3900rpm, according to the press release. That new gearbox, shared across both engines, is tuned to keep engine speeds in the sweet spot of torque, making it easier to tow and haul large loads. Speaking of which, the peak weight the trucks can haul is about 5.8 tonnes, or 12,750lbs. Strong? Yes.