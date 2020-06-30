Ford's 7.3 Pushrod 'Godzilla' V8 Can Now Be Bought As A Crate Engine

The 7.3-litre V8 created for Ford's F-250 Super Duty has been made available in crate form for the first time

From over here in Europe, the automotive landscape in the USA looks bemusingly different. As big engines seem to be dropping like flies on this continent, Ford is making a whopping, brand new 7.3-litre pushrod V8 over in the USA. It’s been devised for the F-250 Super Duty pickup, but now, this all-new anachronism is available as a crate engine. For $8150, you’re getting a tough cast iron-block V8 with aluminium cylinder heads and a forged steel crankshaft. Included in the sale are the intake manifold and throttle body, exhaust manifolds, an oil pan and cooler, ignition coils, a flex plate and a storage cradle.

The huge V8 is capable of producing 425bhp at 5500rpm, and 475lb ft of torque at 4000. Modest figures for the size, but you have to remember this is supposed to be an alternative to a diesel engine in a pick-up truck. Plus, it should be capable of plenty more than that following an aftermarket tickle. We can’t wait to see what the modding community does with this thing. And remember, as a pushrod design, it’s compact for its displacement, which - in theory - means it should be easier to squeeze into an engine bay not intended for a 7.3-litre V8.

REVan Evan was able to push the the 7.3's power output beyond 500bhp with some simple modifications