Ford Owes Australian Mustang Mach 1 Buyers $5400 Each After Brochure Error

A brochure error is set to cost Ford Australia around $2.4 million (£1.3m). The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 was advertised with equipment that either wasn’t available on the car in Oz-spec or not offered anywhere, Car Expert reports.

The missing gear Ford promised included a 3.73:1 Torsen limited-slip differential, rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. “Uniquely engineered parts, which are designed to improve downforce and cooling on the Mach 1, unfortunately mean that the vehicle does not feature Adaptive Cruise Control or audible rear sensors while parking,” the manufacturer said. The Torsen LSD, offered as standard on US-market Mach 1s, is eschewed in favour of the Mustang GT‘s 3.55:1 diff in Australia.

The manufacturer has, understandably, been on the receiving end of many complaints about this. Its initial solution was to offer the first 450 Mach 1 buyers in the country three year’s free servicing plus a Ford Performance track day.