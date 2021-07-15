Ford Owes Australian Mustang Mach 1 Buyers $5400 Each After Brochure Error
The first batch of Mach 1 buyers in the country are now eligible for a cashback windfall after being promised equipment they didn't get
A brochure error is set to cost Ford Australia around $2.4 million (£1.3m). The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 was advertised with equipment that either wasn’t available on the car in Oz-spec or not offered anywhere, Car Expert reports.
The missing gear Ford promised included a 3.73:1 Torsen limited-slip differential, rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. “Uniquely engineered parts, which are designed to improve downforce and cooling on the Mach 1, unfortunately mean that the vehicle does not feature Adaptive Cruise Control or audible rear sensors while parking,” the manufacturer said. The Torsen LSD, offered as standard on US-market Mach 1s, is eschewed in favour of the Mustang GT‘s 3.55:1 diff in Australia.
The manufacturer has, understandably, been on the receiving end of many complaints about this. Its initial solution was to offer the first 450 Mach 1 buyers in the country three year’s free servicing plus a Ford Performance track day.
This was deemed insufficient for some, so Ford Australia has beefed up the offer, making the brochure mishap its most expensive ever. Now, those who ordered a Mach 1 prior to the correction will be offered a $5400 rebate (just under £3000), and if that’s still not good enough, a full refund of the purchase price or the deposit.
If for whatever reason they’d rather take up the routine servicing and track day offer, which is worth roughly only a quarter of the cashback option, that’s still possible. As a gesture of goodwill, this service package is also being given to anyone who bought the car after the brochure fix. A total of 700 Mach 1s are being sold in Australia, of which around 50 are left in stock.
In a statement, Ford Australia said:
"Over the past few weeks we have contacted our Mach 1 customers who ordered prior to 29 April 2021 to advise them of the (equipment) differences and to offer a special Ford Performance Experience and up to three years free scheduled servicing on their Mach 1, to help alleviate any disappointment resulting from our error.
“Now that we’ve had these discussions, over the next couple of days we’ll be writing to Mach 1 customers who ordered prior to 29 April to outline all options available, which now include: a cash payment of $5400; or up to three years free scheduled servicing, and a Ford Performance Experience; or a full refund of their deposit (or purchase price).”
