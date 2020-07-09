Ford Focus Driver Issued Speeding Fine For Supposedly Doing 436mph

An Italian driver was no doubt shocked to receive an €863.60 speeding fine through the post recently, claiming she’d been driving at 703kmh (436mph) in a 70kmh zone. Along with the fine, 10 penalty points were issued, which on a clean Italian license is halfway toward a ban.

The figure was supposedly achieved in the province of Ancona, heading to the hamlet of Osimo. Since even people who are clueless about cars should know that a Ford Focus can’t match the cruising speed of a regional airliner, it should be clear this was the result of a camera glitch.

Giovanni Strologo of the Comitato per il rispetto del Codice della Strada (which roughly translates as ‘highways compliancy committee’) posted a photo of the fine and criticised the police for not checking the details of the improbable infraction before sending it out.