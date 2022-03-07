For Sale: Post Malone’s Bugatti Chiron With Over $150,000 Of Options

It’s unlikely that the Bugatti Chiron has ever been referred to as a generic car, but when it comes to the music industry, if you’re a best-selling artist then you need to stand out.

Post Malone was certainly aware of this when he originally ordered this 2019 Chiron, as it comes in a completely unique spec. Much like the rest of the artist’s hugely valuable car collection - which has included a Ford GT and Lamborghini Aventador - this Chiron comes in white and features loads of optional extras specified by the singer.