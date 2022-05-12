or register
Fit For A Queen? McLaren Launches ‘Elizabeth II’ Artura

The Woking-based supercar maker has unveiled a bespoke paint job to honour the Monarch's 70-year reign

Eighteen years since Queen Elizabeth II first opened McLaren’s futuristic headquarters in Woking, the British manufacturer has paid tribute to Her Majesty’s 70-year reign with a specially designed McLaren Artura featuring a new “Platinum Jubilee” paint job and “Elizabeth II” badging.

The unique platinum badging and specially formulated paint job were developed by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) in conjunction with Mclaren’s advanced coating partner AkzoNobel, with the final finish taking eight days to fully prepare.

The high-performance supercar maker also announced that the Platinum Jubilee paint finish is available to order on new McLaren cars as part of the MSO service, which is sure to be great news for any royalist McLaren fans looking for a special way to celebrate the occasion.

McLaren is yet to confirm whether Her Majesty has adopted the 671bhp V6 hybrid supercar into her expansive fleet of vehicles, which includes custom-made Rolls Royces, Bentleys and Range Rovers. However, with a top speed of 205mph and a 0-62mph time of just 3 seconds, the Artura could make light work of those lengthy trips to Sandringham.

