Trinity Francis profile picture Trinity Francis 14 hours ago
News

First Aston Martin DB12 Auctioned For $1.6 Million

After the reveal of the new Aston Martin DB12, the first customer car was auctioned off for charity in Cannes.

It’s a big year for Aston Martin, 2023 marks its 110th anniversary and the 75th year of the DB model line up. To mark the occasion, Aston Martin has revealed its new model, the DB12, described as more than a grand tourer, it’s been dubbed a ‘super tourer’. The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 capable of 671bhp, 590lb ft of torque, a top speed of 202mph and a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds.

Deliveries are expected towards the end of this year and the first customer DB12 was auctioned at the charity amfAR Gala Cannes and sold for $1,600,000 (£1.3 million). The lucky new owner will also have the engine cover signed by Formula One drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, with other unique details throughout the car to make it one-of-a-kind.

The super tourer has modified cam profiles, optimized compression ratios, larger diameter turbochargers, and increased cooling to cope with the power increase. Aston Martin says it’s 34% more powerful than the DB11 it’s replacing.

It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an electronic rear diff that’s said to deliver superior handling dynamics. This is linked to the vehicle’s ESC system and can go from fully open to completely locked in a fraction of a second, constantly adapting to deliver the best performance.

Roberto Fedeli, Group Chief Technology Officer of Aston Martin says: “DB12 is a statement car. One that asserts Aston Martin’s position as a leader in performance, dynamics, engineering and technology. We have pushed every aspect of this car to be best-in-class. The result is more power and performance than its rivals.”

“Combined with exceptional handling and an exciting soundtrack, it is a car with passion and a truly sporting character. Crucially, thanks to its breadth of capability we have achieved this without compromising refinement, comfort and luxury. Together with our use of industry-leading dynamic control and infotainment systems, DB12 is the start of Aston Martin’s most exciting new era.”

