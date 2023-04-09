Ferrari F40 Seized From Driver With No Insurance

Ferrari F40s are eye-catching wherever you see them but when they catch the eye of the police, you’d think it would be for speeding. This F40 was initially pulled over in Lowestoft, Suffolk for reportedly not having a front number plate. The police then discovered the vehicle was also uninsured.

The driver was unable to obtain insurance there and then, so the F40 was confiscated until such time as insurance could be organised. According to TBC Detailing, they were due to valet the car that day and helped the driver recover the vehicle and complete a full clean.