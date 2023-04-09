Ferrari F40 Seized From Driver With No Insurance
The driver was caught without insurance just days after purchasing this F40.
Ferrari F40s are eye-catching wherever you see them but when they catch the eye of the police, you’d think it would be for speeding. This F40 was initially pulled over in Lowestoft, Suffolk for reportedly not having a front number plate. The police then discovered the vehicle was also uninsured.
The driver was unable to obtain insurance there and then, so the F40 was confiscated until such time as insurance could be organised. According to TBC Detailing, they were due to valet the car that day and helped the driver recover the vehicle and complete a full clean.
The owner reportedly had to pay £150 to release the car and show proof of insurance. TBC Detailing says the American owner was in the UK to purchase the vehicle and plans to export it to Miami.
Thankfully for the owner, they were able to collect their F40 the same day. But it must have been a tense afternoon hoping it didn’t end up like this Ferrari 458.
