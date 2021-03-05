Fast & Furious 9 Release Delayed Again, But Only By A Month This Time

The release date for the ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise has moved around so much, we’ve struggled to keep track.

F9 was originally supposed to be out in 2019, before being shoved to 22 May 2020 to make room for Hobbs & Shaw. That wasn’t going to work thanks to Covid-19, so 2 April 2021 was proposed, before Universal nudged it to 28 May owing to the slated April release of Bond film No Time To Die. Which in any case now is coming out until September.

Still with us? Good, as now you have a new date for your calendar - 25 June 2021. It should be noted that this date is, we’ve quite sure, only applicable to the US - for other territories, we merely know that it’ll be released at some point in June.