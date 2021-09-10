Fancy Buying A Collection Of Mad Max: Fury Road Vehicles?

An auction house in Australia is inviting "expressions of madness" for 13 vehicles used in the production of Mad Max: Fury Road

In 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, there were two kinds of characters: humans played by the likes of Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, and the cars. These mashed-up vehicles were integral to the story and had a very carefully thought out aesthetic to go with the post-apocalyptic setting. And thanks to George Miller’s insistence on sticking to practical effects wherever possible, they were real - all 150 of them. Only 88 of these survived filming, and it’s likely a decent number of those were broken up. 13 of the vehicles definitely still exist, however, as they’ve just come up for sale in Australia via Lloyd’s Classic Car Auctions.

They’re offered as one madcap collection, ideal if you want to open a little museum with, or just litter your driveway to scare off door-to-door salespeople. Lloyds is inviting offers, or as it says, “expressions of madness”. The process will close on 26 September. The winning bidder will be in possession of War Rig (below), a twin V8 hot rod/lorry mash-up with six-wheel drive that was central to the plot. Max Rockatansky’s 1973 XB Falcon Coupe (best thought of as a ‘reborn’ version of ‘Pursuit Special’ from the original Mad Max films) is there too, complete with a double supercharger assembly poking out of the bonnet.

Our personal favourite is the fantastically named ‘Doof Wagon’ (below), built using an old eight-wheeled missile carrier. On its back are a load of air conditioning ducts filled with speakers. It’s one of the most memorable vehicles from the film thanks in large part to the dude standing on top playing a (real) fire-breathing guitar. A 1932 Chevrolet Coupe driven by Nux (Nicholas Hoult) is part of the collection, as is ‘The Gigahorse’, made by joining together a pair of 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Villes. Further reinforcing the idea that two of everything seems to be best in the Mad Max world is ‘Elvis’, a 1930s three-window coupe complete with two V6s mounted end-to-end to create a makeshift V6.

There’s also the ‘Jag Flamer’ convoy car and the ‘Pole Car’ Pontiac Safari with its 20-foot pole counterweight. The ‘Sabre Tooth’ Ford F-250 is so-called because it has massive steel ‘teeth’ sticking out the back, and there’s also an old Buick with a Humvee weapon mount. A Dodge ‘fire car’ gets its name from an onboard flamethrower, while the ‘Caltrop’ Cadillac El Dorado is described as “A presidential assassination in search of a grassy knoll”. Lovely. Finally, there’s ‘Buggy’, a rat rodded Chevrolet with a sub-machine gun on its roof.

