F1 Cancels Russian Grand Prix In Response To Ukraine Invasion

F1 has concluded that "it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances"

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Image via the Red Bull Content Pool

F1 has officially cancelled September’s Russian Grand Prix following the country’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Up until the announcement, all we’d heard from F1 regarding the future of the race was that officials were “closely watching” events in Ukraine, with no further comment made. Now, F1 has released a statement confirming that the sport will not race in Sochi Autodrom. It reads:

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

Image via Haas Media

On Thursday, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said that he wouldn’t race there if F1 failed to cancel the event. “I think it’s wrong to race in that country,” he said, adding “I’m sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons under a very strange and mad leadership.” The Haas team meanwhile removed the branding of title sponsor Uralkali - a Russian potash producer - from trucks, motorhomes and cars overnight. Uralkali’s deputy chairman of the board is Dmitry Mazepin, father of Haas driver Nikita Mazepin and a Russian oligarch with links to Vladimir Putin. He was one of a group of businessmen called into a meeting with Putin on Thursday.