Even Spicier Toyota GR Yaris Spied At The 'Ring - Is This A GRMN?

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

You’d think Toyota had done enough to put its incoming GR Yaris at the top of the small hot hatch tree. It has two more driven wheels compared to everything else in the segment, a whole load more power, and rally pedigree. But it seems Gazoo Racing’s road car department isn’t done there, judging by this prototype at least.

Spotted at the Nurburgring, Toyota’s tweaks on the car are immediately clear. There’s a much larger, more elevated rear wing, new brake ducts cut into the front wings, and canards poking out of the front bumper. Look a little closer, and you might see the guide vanes underneath. Want to buy a Toyota? Check out the latest deals on BuyaCar.co.uk The mismatched wheels, meanwhile, could indicate that different tyres are being assessed. At present, the Yaris has Dunlop SP Sport Maxx boots, with the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 available optionally.

We can only speculate as to what’s going on under the bonnet, but surely the GR Yaris’ litre inline-three turbo engine hasn’t got much more to give - the little 1.6-litre unit is already churning out 257bhp. While we’re making educated guesses, we reckon this prototype has the Circuit Pack fitted, which upgrades the Yaris with front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials and the PS4s.