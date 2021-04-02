Enjoy Watching 9 Minutes Of Cars That Look Out Of Place At The Nurburgring

Spectate at a Nurburgring Nordschleife touristenfahrten for a little while, or watch some of the highlights reels that crop up on YouTube, and you’ll see a lot of the same sorts of cars. Think Porsche 911 GT3s of various eras, and stripped out old BMW M3s.

We get why - cars like that make for ideal ‘Ring tools. Some people like to do things a little differently, however, as shown in this new video from Auto Addiction. In it, we see all sorts of unconventional vehicles lapping the Nordschleife, including One Lap Heroes‘ famous Fiat Multipla, several vans, and even a Peugeot 1007. Yep, the one with the sliding doors that hardly anyone bought.