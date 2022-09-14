Employee Overinflates Tyres On Boss’ Jeep With Potentially Explosive Consequences

Here’s a word of advice: never let someone else fill your tyres. Sure, it seems like a pretty straightforward task, but get it wrong and it could prove deadly. As most of us know, tyre pressures are commonly measured in PSI, but never in percentages. However, that’s news to one employee of an Iowa demolition company according to a story doing the rounds on Reddit.

Robert, the owner of said company, asked the employee to fill the tyres on his 2016 Jeep Cherokee. The employee proceeded to inflate them to 97 PSI before the inflator presumably could do no more. At this point he called Robert and said “Hey boss, just taking care of fixing the pressure for you. I don’t know what’s going on, but it doesn’t go up to 100%.”

Confused, Robert asked him to send a picture of the tyre pressure read-out. The boss reportedly took one look at the photo before calling the employee back and telling him to immediately “get the f* away from the car now, man.”