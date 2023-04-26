Driving the Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate for the first time... fast, but frugal

ONE SUV, THREE CHOICES

Diesel aside, the XC40 is sold with conventional petrol, plug-in hybrid and full electric powertrains – and it is the latter we are focusing on here. Initially the XC40 Recharge only had a powerful dual-motor set-up but the introduction of an entry-level single-motor model changes all of that.

And despite barely being a few months old, a raft of software up-dates have already been signed off for this particular version, chiefly upping cooling efficiency for the same floor-mounted 69kWh battery.

All told, it boosts this SUV’s quoted 259-mile range to a competitive 289-miles. Whereas the dual-motor configuration might well be considered unnecessary given it has an eye-watering 402bhp and too much performance for a chassis leaning towards relaxation and not racing, bosses at Volvo reckon paring the tech levels back a tad will make sense to a greater number of buyers.

XC40 RECHARGE AT A GLANCE

In comparison to all-wheel-drive dual-motor XC40s, the front-wheel-drive gains an extra trim level taking the total to three. The starting point is ‘Recharge Core’ (£45,750), moving up to ‘Recharge Plus’ (£51,750) and finishing at ‘Recharge Ultimate’ (£55,050).

Performance-wise, the trio are very evenly matched as they have a total power output of 228bhp and an identical 99mph top speed.

The same also applies when the time comes for owners to juice up the battery: 150kW DC rapid charging comes as standard and allows for 0-80% to be achieved in 40 minutes or a more leisurely eight hours if a home wallbox is being relied upon.

Slow though the latter may be, it should still be quick – and convenient – enough for an overnight refill to be achieved. And, of course, being an electric car, the XC40 Recharge relies on regenerative braking that is selected via the central infotainment system and is switchable between coasting to a single one-pedal driving setting.

NO DESIGN REVOLUTION

Like many internal combustion engine cars and their electric-powered siblings, there is often very little to distinguish the two – and the same goes for the XC40 Recharge. The main visual difference is the front grille – or lack thereof.

As there is no engine to cool, this space is occupied by a useful 31-litre carpeted ‘frunk’ where charge cables can be stored as opposed to taking up space in the boot as is the way with some of this car’s rivals.

Other defining aspects is ‘Sage Green’ or ‘Fusion Red’ metallic paint and unique 5-spoke alloy wheel designs measuring 19- or 20-inches. Every car has LED headlights, auto folding heated door mirrors, roof rails and a power-operated tail-gate which is upgraded to a handsfree initiated system on mid-spec models in addition to LED driving lights.

Plump for ‘Ultimate’ and a headlight cleaning system on top of premium paint is thrown into the bundle. Whichever of the three you end up choosing, a stand-out design is guaranteed.