or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 5 hours ago 0
News

Driver Nearly Gets A Faceful Of Barrier While Fleeing Police

This Mazda driver in Poland was very nearly impaled by a level crossing barrier while evading the police

Remind me later

It should go without saying that blasting through a railway crossing while the barriers are down is an extraordinarily dangerous thing to do. But for one driver doing exactly that, it wasn’t a speeding train that nearly resulted in an untimely end.

The footage you see here shows an incident in Wola Radziszowska, Poland which happened on 27 January. The authorities released the footage a few days ago to highlight the dangers of irresponsible driving at level crossings.

In the video, we see a Mazda 323 driver fleeing the police having failed to stop earlier on. He arrives with the barriers already down, hitting the first set at just the right angle for one of them to smash through the windscreen, appearing to come to a rest mere centimetres from his face.

Driver Nearly Gets A Faceful Of Barrier While Fleeing Police - News

The police - sensibly - chose to stop rather than follow the Mazda, and sure enough, a train comes rumbling by moments later. While the man’s evasion tactics worked initially, though, the risk of death by barrier was for nought.

He was later arrested and charged with myriad charges including failing to stop, property damage and wreckless driving.

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News New Subaru BRZ Shows Up In Teaser Video, Mid-November Reveal Date Confirmed News Take A Look At The Possibly A45-Engined Mercedes-AMG C63 News This All-Terrain School Bus Laughs In The Face Of Snow Days News Charges Against Gemballa Mirage GT Wrecking Spree Driver Dropped News Ares Has Made A Two-Door Tesla Model S Convertible News Williams Has Helped Build A 174bhp Electric Motorbike Drivetrain News The Aston Martin V12 Speedster Looks Suitably Ridiculous On The Road News The Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition Is A Birthday Present For The E-Type

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or