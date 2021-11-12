Does An Engine Still Work After Being Hacked In Half?

As car manufacturers seek to reduce development and production costs, modular engines are becoming increasingly popular. BMW‘s B38, B48 and B58 inline-three, four and six-cylinder units, for instance, are all part of the same engine familiar. The bore and the stroke are the same for each - BMW simply lengthens the block, head and crankcase and adds pistons to make it bigger.

But what if you were to make a ‘modular’ engine in a workshop? Can you simply hack an engine in half and it’ll still work? In a word, no, but with a lot of extra work, preferably using a near-indestructible Lada four-pot, it’s possible. Just ask Garage54.