Here's Your First Look At Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The trailer references '510' - a police code for speeding or racing vehicles in the USA

It wasn’t the best-kept secret thanks to an Amazon listing that appeared (and was subsequently deleted) way back in August, but Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is now confirmed. The rework of the 2010 title will be here on 6 November for Xbox One, PS4 and PC, with the Nintendo Switch version landing on the 13th. Stellar Entertainment is behind the recreated title, with former Criterion developers who worked on the recent Burnout Paradise Remastered on the team. The game will have better textures, prettier reflections, more particles and improved AI. In other words, Seacrest County should look rather lovely.

Hot Pursuit Remastered supports 4K/60 frames per second on PC, 4K/30 FPS or 1080p/60 FSP on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, and finally, 1080p/30 FPS for the Nintendo Switch. The Autolog social network from the original has been retained, joined by a new cross-platform multiplayer mode. All of the main DLC from the original is bundled with the game, including the likes of the Armed & Dangerous, Lamborghini and Porsche Unleashed packs. In all, you’re looking at an additional six hours of gameplay.