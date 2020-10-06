or register
Here's Your First Look At Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

A completely reworked version of the NFS modern classic has been confirmed for a November release

The trailer references '510' - a police code for speeding or racing vehicles in the USA

It wasn’t the best-kept secret thanks to an Amazon listing that appeared (and was subsequently deleted) way back in August, but Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is now confirmed. The rework of the 2010 title will be here on 6 November for Xbox One, PS4 and PC, with the Nintendo Switch version landing on the 13th.

Stellar Entertainment is behind the recreated title, with former Criterion developers who worked on the recent Burnout Paradise Remastered on the team. The game will have better textures, prettier reflections, more particles and improved AI. In other words, Seacrest County should look rather lovely.

Hot Pursuit Remastered supports 4K/60 frames per second on PC, 4K/30 FPS or 1080p/60 FSP on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, and finally, 1080p/30 FPS for the Nintendo Switch. The Autolog social network from the original has been retained, joined by a new cross-platform multiplayer mode.

All of the main DLC from the original is bundled with the game, including the likes of the Armed & Dangerous, Lamborghini and Porsche Unleashed packs. In all, you’re looking at an additional six hours of gameplay.

Perhaps the most famous name in the Need for Speed franchise, Hot Pursuit can be traced back to 1998’s Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit, released on PC and the Playstation. Hot Pursuit 2 followed in 2002 for the PS2, Xbox, and GameCube, with the original version of this remaster popping up eight years later on the PS3, Xbox 360 and the Wii.

In the UK, Hot Pursuit Remastered be £34.99 for the Xbox One and PS4 ports, with the PC version weighing in at £24.99. There’s no Brit price for the Switch rendition just yet, but it’s listed as $39.99 for the US market.

