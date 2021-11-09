Dodge Has A 'Chief Donut Maker' Job Opening, Comes With Free Hellcat

As part of its 'Never Lift' 24-month business plan, Dodge is after a brand ambassador who'll be rewarded with a six-figure salary and a free Hellcat

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Are you a fan of spectacularly powerful cars that stubbornly refuse to move with the times? Do you fancy an amusing job title? How about a six-figure salary and some perks to go with it? If that’s a yes, Dodge has an opening that might well interest you. As part of its 24-month business plan called ‘Never Lift’ (of course it is), the Stellantis-owned brand is looking for - we’re not making this up - a ‘Chief Donut Maker’.

Dodge is referring to the smoky, tyre-destroying kind of doughnuts here rather than ringed, sugary treats, but you’ll be able to indulge in plenty of the latter if desired thanks to a $150,000 salary. Oh, and you can rock up to the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through in your ‘own’ Hellcat, with Dodge promising to supply one for the winning applicant to drive. Presumably, it’s up to the employee whether they want one of the Challenger, Charger or Durango variety. Whatever their chosen delivery method for supercharged V8 silliness, the Chief Donut Maker will be given a business card (handy if anyone understandably refuses to believe the job title is real) and a “wardrobe” which will no doubt contain many Dodge and Hellcat-branded items. Natch.

As for what the ‘Chief’ is expected to do for all that, we’re not 100 per cent sure. We’re merely told Dodge is after “an ‘ambassador’ of Never Lift who embodies the spirit of the founding Dodge brothers.” “The Dodge brothers were scrappy go-getters. Never content to follow the trends, they were the seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things,” Dodge brand CEO Tim Kuniskis said, adding, “we’re looking to hire someone just like them as an ambassador of Never Lift”. Nope, we’re none the wiser.