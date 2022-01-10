Company Offering Round Tesla Model S Yoke Conversion

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Image via T Sportline

We all knew this was coming. Having dominated much of the discussion surrounding Tesla’s 2021 update of the Model S and Model Y, the controversial yoke-style steering wheel has been ‘fixed’ by the aftermarket. This particular solution (the first of many, no doubt) comes from T Sportline, which bills itself as the ‘world’s first Tesla tuner’. It seems quite an involved process, which involves taking a stock Model S/X Yoke and adding a new top section made from “the finest 3M metal structure and baltic birch plywood for extensive layers, density and strength,” T Sportline says.

The CNC-machined wheel is upholstered in European leather by hand, and bonded with a polyurethane adhesive “to prevent moisture, cracking and deformation as well as long term high heat resistance”. Doesn’t sound cheap, does it? Sure enough, it isn’t - you’re looking at $2299 for the least expensive version. If you want to customise the upholstery, the price increases to $2499, and if you want a carbon fibre wheel, it’s $3499. Buyers are also expected to send their original unmodified yokes into T Sportline to have a $500 “core exchange fee” refunded after they’ve transferred over the airbag.