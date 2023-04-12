Class Action Suit Raised Over Alleged Tesla Invasion Of Privacy

Tesla is facing a lawsuit brought by a customer after it was revealed Tesla employees shared images and videos from customers’ car cameras. According to a report by Reuters, private recordings were shared amongst employees in chat rooms.

Ex-employees who spoke to Reuters explained the footage varied from embarrassing situations such as a naked man approaching a Tesla vehicle, to crashes involving children, and road-rage incidents. At the other end of the spectrum, pictures of dogs, and images turned into memes were shared in group chats.

One former employee said to Reuters, “it was a breach of privacy, to be honest. And I always joked that I would never buy a Tesla after seeing how they treated some of these people.”

Another commented, “I’m bothered by it because the people who buy the car, I don’t think they know that their privacy is, like, not respected … We could see them doing laundry and really intimate things. We could see their kids.”