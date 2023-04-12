or register
Trinity Francis profile picture Trinity Francis 3 days ago
News

Class Action Suit Raised Over Alleged Tesla Invasion Of Privacy

The lawsuit follows revelations that Tesla employees shared videos and images from Tesla car cameras.

Remind me later
Tesla - Class Action Suit Raised Over Alleged Tesla Invasion Of Privacy - News

Tesla is facing a lawsuit brought by a customer after it was revealed Tesla employees shared images and videos from customers’ car cameras. According to a report by Reuters, private recordings were shared amongst employees in chat rooms.

Ex-employees who spoke to Reuters explained the footage varied from embarrassing situations such as a naked man approaching a Tesla vehicle, to crashes involving children, and road-rage incidents. At the other end of the spectrum, pictures of dogs, and images turned into memes were shared in group chats.

One former employee said to Reuters, “it was a breach of privacy, to be honest. And I always joked that I would never buy a Tesla after seeing how they treated some of these people.”

Another commented, “I’m bothered by it because the people who buy the car, I don’t think they know that their privacy is, like, not respected … We could see them doing laundry and really intimate things. We could see their kids.”

Tesla - Class Action Suit Raised Over Alleged Tesla Invasion Of Privacy - News

Tesla’s privacy notice states, “no one but you would have knowledge of your activities, location or a history of where you’ve been.” However, Reuters reports, seven former Tesla employees said an internal computer programme could show recording locations. This information along with identifying landmarks picked up by car cameras could reveal where a customer lives.

A former employee also said that cameras showed into people’s garages and onto their properties, commenting “let’s say that a Tesla customer had something in their garage that was distinctive, you know, people would post those kinds of things.”

See also: Tesla Accused Of Painting Over Structural Cracks On A Model 3

In response to this report, Californian resident Henry Yeh, who owns a Tesla Model Y has initiated a prospective class action lawsuit against Tesla. The lawsuit accuses the manufacturer of violating the privacy of its customers. A lawyer representing Yeh said, “Like anyone would be, Mr Yeh was outraged at the idea that Tesla’s cameras can be used to violate his family’s privacy, which the California Constitution scrupulously protects.”

The suit also highlights the importance children’s privacy, stating, “Indeed, parents’ interest in their children’s privacy is one of the most fundamental liberty interests society recognizes.” As of yet, Tesla hasn’t commented on the Reuters report or lawsuit.

More Tesla posts

0 comments

Recommended News New Jersey Legislators Want To Put An End To In-Car Subscriptions Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Lamborghini's V12 Hybrid Configurator Is Live - How Would You Build Yours? News We Want The R36 Nissan GT-R To Happen And For It To Look Like This News You’ll Probably Hate These New BMW M2 Performance Parts News Turns Out Ultra-Fast Windscreen Wipers Aren't The Solution For Autumn Downpours News Jay Leno Suffers Serious Burns From Fire In His Garage News ‘KN Car’ Googled By 30k Users A Month Following Kia’s Logo Rebrand News New Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Vs Stock Ford Bronco Raptor News Is The New Porsche 911 Carrera T The Perfect 992?

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or