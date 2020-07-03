Charger Hellcat Redeye And 800bhp Dodge Charger Super Stock Revealed

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Dodge now offers an almost dizzying array of ways to experience your V8 freedom. And to add to its already expansive range of muscle cars, the FCA subsidiary has launched a Dodge Durango Hellcat, a Charger Hellcat Redeye and a Challenger SRT Super Stock in one sitting. We’ve already detailed the Durango, so now it’s time to look at the other two components of Dodge’s V8-fest reveal. First up is the Charger Hellcat Redeye, which follows the same remit of the Challenger Redeye, with a Demon-derived 6.2-litre supercharged V8 providing a faintly ridiculous 787bhp.

It’s available in Widebody spec only, making it 89mm wider than a standard Charger, with the blistered arches filled by 20-inch wheels shod in 305/35/20 tyres. Oddly, no 0-60mph time has been revealed for the car, but Dodge does note that it’ll cover a quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds, crossing the line at 129mph. The top speed is 203mph, which Dodge claims makes the Charger Redeye the “world’s fastest mass-produced sedan,” although Bentley with its 207mph-capable Flying Spur might have something to say about that. But still, for something likely to cost somewhere in the region of $80,000 - $90,000, that’s some astonishing performance. Plus, if you’re happy making do with the still silly fast non-Redeye Charger Hellcat, you can enjoy more power, with its V8 now producing 707bhp (717hp) up from 697bhp.

The Challenger SRT Super Stock also comes in the Widebody form as standard, with 18-wheels shod in 315/40/18 Nitto NT05R drag radials living in its arches. That should give you a clue as to what this car is all about - it’s essentially a Demon-lite, ready for quarter-mile glory straight from the showroom. It’s able to belt out a standing quarter in 10.5 seconds, crossing the line at 131 mph. The top speed is 168mph, a limit forced by the tyre choice. To help even a drag racing noob achieve a 10-second pass, the Super Stock gets special Bilstein adaptive dampers that shift as much of the car’s weight onto the rear axle as possible.