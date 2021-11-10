Car Caught Speeding At 74mph With Someone Chilling On The Bonnet

A car travelling 19kmh over a 100kmh limit wouldn’t normally warrant a huge amount of interest from the Western Australia Police Force. Road rules in the region mean the driver could expect a $200 (£210) fine to drop through their letterbox, along with a couple of demerit points.

However, there were causes for concern beyond the speeding itself on the photo of this offender captured by a speed camera. For one, the registration number of the Ford ute belonged to a different vehicle. Oh, and a dude was sitting on the bonnet, drinking a beer and appearing to flip off the camera. Considering the car doing 74mph, you’d think he’d been more concerned about holding on.