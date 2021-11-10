Car Caught Speeding At 74mph With Someone Chilling On The Bonnet
Western Australia Police has identified the driver of a speeding car and a man riding on the bonnet at the time of the incident
A car travelling 19kmh over a 100kmh limit wouldn’t normally warrant a huge amount of interest from the Western Australia Police Force. Road rules in the region mean the driver could expect a $200 (£210) fine to drop through their letterbox, along with a couple of demerit points.
However, there were causes for concern beyond the speeding itself on the photo of this offender captured by a speed camera. For one, the registration number of the Ford ute belonged to a different vehicle. Oh, and a dude was sitting on the bonnet, drinking a beer and appearing to flip off the camera. Considering the car doing 74mph, you’d think he’d been more concerned about holding on.
The vehicle was snapped on 23 October travelling down Indian Ocean Drive in Gabbadah, which is to the north of Perth. A passenger could also be seen holding a beer out of the window, just in case the ute wasn’t already attracting enough attention.
After publishing the photos and putting out an appeal for information, Western Australia police said this week that they were “able to identify the vehicle, driver and persons involved in the speeding incident”. Australian authorities have proven themselves keen to make examples of road users who flout the rules, so given the amount of lawbreaking going on here, someone’s going to get the book thrown at them pretty damn hard.
