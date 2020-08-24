Cannonball Record 'Reclaimed' By Team Behind November 2019 Effort

Under normal circumstances, the infamous Cannonball record is broken very infrequently. When Arne Toman and Doug Tabbutt smashed out the 2826-mile New York to Los Angeles run in an astonishing 27 hours and 25 minutes last November at an average speed of 103mph, it was assumed the record would stand for some time. If it could be beaten at all, that is.

However, 2020 is about as far from normal circumstances as is possible. Lockdown restrictions put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 reduced traffic levels dramatically in the USA, providing an all-too tempting environment for Cannonballing. There were many attempts in a short space of time, and the record fell several times.

Now, it’s emerged that Toman and Tabbutt also took advantage of a quieter road network back in May, reclaiming the Cannonball Record by dispatching the journey in 25 hours and 39 minutes. This gives an incredible average speed of 110mph.