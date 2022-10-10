Can You Improve A Car’s Aerodynamics By Making It Vibrate?

Aerodynamics are a fundamental factor influencing the speed and efficiency of cars, which is why manufacturers have invested significant research into making them as slippery as possible. There’s still more that can be done, of course, and one particularly intriguing drag-reduction method is being touted by Porsche.

Porsche is working with researchers at the University of Stuttgart to investigate whether intentionally making a car vibrate can improve its aerodynamics, and it looks like a potentially big stride forward that could open up the door to a revolution in car design freedom.

Professor Andreas Wagner, Holder of the Chair of Automotive Engineering at the University of Stuttgart announced: “We are examining whether it is possible to reduce the Cd value at certain points in the car body by systematically introducing vibrations.” This method includes installing speakers around the car which emit a pulse to disrupt the flow around the sides of the car, which helps decrease the drag coefficient.