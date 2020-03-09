or register
Ben Custard profile picture Ben Custard 8 hours ago 0
News

Cadillac’s Blackwing V8 Will Get A New Lease Of Life From An Unlikely Source

After the 4.2-litre V8 developed for the Cadillac CT6-V stopped being needed, a European model is getting the 542bhp powerplant

Remind me later
Cadillac’s Blackwing V8 Will Get A New Lease Of Life From An Unlikely Source - News

The Cadillac ‘Blackwing’ V8 was developed for the CT6-V, but you can’t buy it any more. The engine isn’t going to be offered in the latest Escalade or the hottest CT5 saloon either, so it looked like it was going to be merely a footnote in Cadillac’s Wikipedia page.

But the 4.2-litre lump is to be used in a new model, in Europe no less. Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) is making the 25 New Stratos models, the Apollo IE and the bonkers Japanese electric hypercar, the Aspark Owl, but the company will also be making a limited-run car of its own.

Cadillac’s Blackwing V8 Will Get A New Lease Of Life From An Unlikely Source - News

There’s very little on what the MAT-designed car will be, besides fast. We expect it’ll be an ultra-exclusive supercar, given the six-year-old company’s past productions.

In the Cadillac CT6-V, the 542bhp engine kicked the car from 0-60mph in just 3.8 seconds, which is especially impressive considering the CT6-V has a two-tonne kerbweight. With the MAT car unlikely to weigh the same as the CT6-V, we expect it to be rather rapid.

Cadillac’s Blackwing V8 Will Get A New Lease Of Life From An Unlikely Source - News

MAT president, Paolo Garella, said this to Hagerty: “We have an agreement with General Motors. It’s a very, very interesting engine, a 4.2-litre twin-turbo reverse-flow V8. I believe that for Cadillac, it’s discontinued. They aren’t using it anymore.”

Are you excited to see what the MAT car will be like? Tell us in the comments.

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The New Look Honda Civic Type R Has Banished The Fake Front Vents News The VW Touareg R Is A 456bhp Hybrid SUV Beast News We Can Finally Hear The Aston Martin Valkyrie's N/A V12 Used In Anger News Chris Harris Mocks The Tesla Cybertruck, Calls It ‘Risible’ News The 523bhp BMW i4 EV Will Be An M3 For The Eco-Conscious News Nissan's IDX Came Very Close To Happening - There Just Wasn't Anywhere To Make It News A 12,000rpm Honda N600 Has Won The Super Tuner Legends Series News The Hyundai i30 N Project C Has More Carbon, More Low

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or