Cadillac’s Blackwing V8 Will Get A New Lease Of Life From An Unlikely Source

After the 4.2-litre V8 developed for the Cadillac CT6-V stopped being needed, a European model is getting the 542bhp powerplant

The Cadillac ‘Blackwing’ V8 was developed for the CT6-V, but you can’t buy it any more. The engine isn’t going to be offered in the latest Escalade or the hottest CT5 saloon either, so it looked like it was going to be merely a footnote in Cadillac’s Wikipedia page. But the 4.2-litre lump is to be used in a new model, in Europe no less. Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) is making the 25 New Stratos models, the Apollo IE and the bonkers Japanese electric hypercar, the Aspark Owl, but the company will also be making a limited-run car of its own.

There’s very little on what the MAT-designed car will be, besides fast. We expect it’ll be an ultra-exclusive supercar, given the six-year-old company’s past productions. In the Cadillac CT6-V, the 542bhp engine kicked the car from 0-60mph in just 3.8 seconds, which is especially impressive considering the CT6-V has a two-tonne kerbweight. With the MAT car unlikely to weigh the same as the CT6-V, we expect it to be rather rapid.