C8 Chevrolet Corvette Owner's Final Drive Before Selling Up Ends In A Crash

A few weeks back, we learned that someone wrecked an Acura Integra Type R having auctioned it off online for $51,000 only one night earlier. And now, similarly highlighting the perils of taking your car for ‘one last thrash’, we have this sad case from Greenville, North Carolina.

See also: Man’s C8 Corvette Lottery Prize Proving Hard To Claim Without Paying A Big Mark-Up

Spencer Everette took his C8 Chevrolet Corvette out for a “last hurrah,” with a sale planned for the following day. Given how difficult it is to get hold of a new C8 right now, Everette was likely to have done very well out of this transaction. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. Speaking to WITN, he described joining Highway 11 just to the north of Greenville and “gunning it,” which resulted in him losing control of the car and running off the road.

The C8 came to rest on its side, but judging by all the grass and other debris on the opposite flank of the car, this might have been a full-on rollover crash. The Corvette, which looks to have the optional high-level wing and the Z51 package (judging by the tyres), is likely a write-off.