C8 Audi RS6 Pulled From A River After Spending Several Days Under Water

You’ll often hear the Audi RS6 Avant referred to as the ‘ultimate all-rounder’. A blend of blistering pace and incredible practicality makes this hot wagon extremely versatile, but there are limits to its talents. It isn’t, for example, much use if you ditch it in a river.

Sadly, one C8-generation example of the RS6 discovered this after being accidentally driven into the River Neckar near Gundelsheim, Germany. Last Thursday, a salvage team recovered the poor Audi from the water. It had a lengthy spell in the drink, having taken its unplanned dip the previous Sunday.

The 37-year-old driver is said to have (translated from the German YouTube description on STIMMETV) “accidentally manoeuvred” the car into the Neckar having stopped to relieve himself. Thankfully, he was able to escape the car and swim to safety unaided. He was reportedly suffering from shock and mild hypothermia.