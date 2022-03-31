Buy A Unique Ferrari LaFerrari Mule - A 458 Italia With A Hybrid V12 Heart

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Image courtesy of RM Sotheby's

A one-of-a-kind Ferrari LaFerrari prototype is up for grabs, giving a lucky Tifosi the chance to buy a special part of the Italian brand’s history. Known as ‘M6’ within Ferrari, the first-phase test mule was key to the hypercar’s embryonic stage of life, and even comes with detachable panels used by Ferrari during its testing. So while it might look like a Ferrari 458 Italia in some dystopian post-apocalyptic future, the reality is that any familiar-looking panels were stretched and cut to make room for a V12 F140FB hybrid powertrain. This was an early iteration of the 950bhp F140FE that powered the finished LaFerrari into a monumental three-way battle against the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder.

Image courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Starting with the 458 Italia’s Type F142 platform as a base, ‘M6’ did without the side-mounted air scoops fitted to the production LaFerrari. Its Pininfarina design is also still clearly evident from the front, in contrast to the LaFerrari, which was the first Ferrari model since the Dino not to wear a Pininfarina design. During its development, the test mule’s shock towers have also been modified as researchers investigated the weight distribution of the car. See also: This 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Has Just 180 Miles On The Clock - And It’s Already Been Wrecked As a mark of loyalty to its customers, Ferrari offered LaFerrari development mules for sale once they were no longer required for testing. ‘M6’ first sold privately in 2016, was given a refresh and repaint by Ferrari and was handed to its owner with the understanding it can never be registered for road use, and here’s the kicker - it also can’t be driven on public race circuits. Dreams of deploying ‘M6’ as the ultimate ‘sleeper’ track day car will remain just that. The engine does run, however, so there’s no reason this Frankenrrari can’t be exercised in private.

Image courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Still, the M6 is so much more interesting than most collectable cars on offer. It wears its 3,322km of testing on its sleeve, and is still fitted with the original decals and switchgear fitted by Ferrari’s development engineers. Finished in matte Nero with a Pelle Beige interior, the prototype’s engine bay is a world away from that of the neatly finished road car. Instead there’s a spider’s web of hoses, orange high-voltage cables for the KERS hybrid system and heat shielding you could stare at for hours. Pull up a deck chair at the rear, and the powertrain, radiators and exhaust are thinly veiled by a roughly-attached mesh - or left fully on show.

Image courtesy of RM Sotheby's