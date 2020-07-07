or register
Burst Pipe Floods Major London Road, Strands Ferrari FF

Eight people had to be rescued from their cars after a 24-inch pipe burst and flooded a section of the North Circular in Brent Cross

Although this piece of the A406 ‘North Circular’ in London might look like it’s been hit by a deluge of Biblical proportions, that isn’t the case. The source of the giant, unplanned swimming pool is actually a 24-inch pipe, which burst around 3.30 pm on Monday and quickly flooded the dual carriageway.

No injuries were reported, but eight motorists were stranded in their cars and had to be rescued by the London Fire Brigade. And yes, one of the vehicular victims of the unusual flood was a Ferrari FF. We can’t be sure of the damage - the water line doesn’t look too high up the sides of the V12 super GT, but it’s certainly deeper drink than you’d ever want to drive such a car into and be forced to abandon for some time.

The flooding was under control by 8 pm on Monday, but as of Tuesday morning, the road remained closed. Thames Water - which operates the busted pipe - said that homes in Golders Green, Hendon and Finchley had no running water on Monday afternoon, while other residents reported low pressure.

In a statement, Thames Water said, “We’re sorry to anyone who has been disrupted,” adding, “Our specialist engineers are on their way to investigate the problem, and they will be doing everything they can to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

