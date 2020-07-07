Burst Pipe Floods Major London Road, Strands Ferrari FF

Although this piece of the A406 ‘North Circular’ in London might look like it’s been hit by a deluge of Biblical proportions, that isn’t the case. The source of the giant, unplanned swimming pool is actually a 24-inch pipe, which burst around 3.30 pm on Monday and quickly flooded the dual carriageway.

No injuries were reported, but eight motorists were stranded in their cars and had to be rescued by the London Fire Brigade. And yes, one of the vehicular victims of the unusual flood was a Ferrari FF. We can’t be sure of the damage - the water line doesn’t look too high up the sides of the V12 super GT, but it’s certainly deeper drink than you’d ever want to drive such a car into and be forced to abandon for some time.