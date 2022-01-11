Bugatti's Latest Vehicle Is 14 Times Slower Than A Chiron

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a dramatic rise in car companies launching what they insist on calling ‘mobility solutions’. For instance, Porsche sells a range of electric mountain bikes, while Seat now has both a sit-down 125cc-equivalent e-scooter and a low-powered stand-up e-scooter in its ‘mobility’ arsenal. The most high-end brand yet to enter the foray is by far the swankiest of them all - Bugatti. As with other car brands flogging small electric transport devices, Bugatti won’t be making the new stand-up e-scooter itself. Instead, it’s partnered with a firm called Bytech International, which also produces a ‘leccy scoot for Fiat.

The Bugatti-branded scooter has a similar battery capacity (36-volt) but fittingly gets the bragging rights in terms of power, with its 700w motor outputting double that of the Fiat’s. Bringing all this together is a fancy magnesium frame, giving a total weight figure under 16kg. The top speed depends on the mode you’re in. Economy limits you to 9mph, City caps out at 12.5mph, and Sport is good for a rip-roaring 18.5mph. Or to put it another way, around 14 times slower than a Chiron.

It has a weight capacity of up to 110kg and can cover around 22 miles on a single charge. Once you’re out of juice, the removable battery will charge to full in four hours when plugged into a domestic plug socket. You get nine-inch run-flat tyres at each end, and the ability to tackle inclines up to 15 degrees. Neat touches include LED lighting, an ‘EB’ rear puddle light, and dual brakes with ABS at the rear.

Bugatti managing director Wiebke Stahl had this to say about the new scooter:

“Partnering with a company such as Bytech gives us an opportunity to expand our reach in the electric mobility space with an experienced partner and a product that can be enjoyed by consumers around the world.”