Brexit Means British Drivers Will Avoid EU Speed Camera Fines

If you’re a UK motorist papped by a speed camera in the European Union, there’ll be no more anxious scanning of the post after you get home. Brexit means an end to the UK’s participation in the Cross Border Enforcement directive, which allows forces to send fines for motoring offences committed in cars registered to other EU nations.

Around half a million British drivers set off speed cameras every year in France alone, Car Throttle sister publication Auto Express reports. This means - once mass tourism is a thing again - French authorities are set to miss out on as much as €60 million in annual revenue.

This is a two-way street, so you might think it’s bad news for the UK too since the country’s police forces can no longer chase visiting EU residents for fines. However, in reality, it’s not that simple. A couple of years ago This Is Money reported that it was difficult for British authorities to chase up fines in other EU countries, many of which hold the owner of the car liable rather than whoever was driving as the UK does.