Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition Is An 888bhp G-Class Pick-Up

The very limited-edition Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition has been unveiled, taking the Mercedes-AMG G63 and giving it a 4.5-litre V8 producing a whopping 888bhp

For those who scoff at the idea of Mercedes-AMG’s latest C63 ditching the twin-turbo V8 engine for a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, Brabus is here to put your mind at rest. Meet the Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition – a tuned Mercedes-AMG G63 pick-up with an unhinged 888bhp twin-turbo V8. We wonder how it would fare in a race between the V12 Toyota Hilux and Nissan-GT-R-powered Navara-R pick-ups we recently covered. Brabus’ recipe for the P 900 includes taking the standard G63’s 4.0-litre V8 and boring it out, increasing displacement to 4.5 litres. The tuning firm then swaps in forged pistons and a custom billet crankshaft. There’s also a high-performance exhaust to improve airflow out of the engine and of course improve the V8’s bark.

Of course, the G63’s twin turbos don’t get forgotten – Brabus swaps these for upgraded units which increase boost pressure with the help of recalibrated engine management software. The result is 888bhp, which is around a whopping 311bhp more than the standard AMG SUV. While the engine is capable of an astonishing 992lb ft of torque, Brabus caps this at 774lb ft, and also limits the top speed to 174mph. Despite weighing a bulky 2720kg and having the aerodynamics of an aircraft hangar, the P 900 pick-up’s potent drivetrain means it’s capable of a 0-62mph time of just 3.7 seconds. There are plenty of cool visual upgrades too. Not wanting to hide that 4.5-litre twin-turbo V8 masterpiece, Brabus has fitted a transparent bonnet it’s dubbed the ‘PowerView’. As with any modern performance car, there’s plenty of carbon fibre, including a front spoiler and grille made from the material. More strikingly, Brabus has also added touches of red to the winglets on the front splitter and two of the grille’s bars, plus red ambient lighting to give it a sinister glow.

Brabus has refrained from giving the pick-up an obnoxious rear spoiler, but has added more red touches to the winglets on the rear diffuser. The side exhausts also glow red in a similar way to the front grille. There’s no way you’ll be missed when thundering past fellow road users… The Brabus P 900 sits on massive 24-inch Brabus Monoblock Z ‘Platinum Edition’ Aero Disc forged wheels, which look like something we’d have stuck on a Hummer in Need For Speed Underground 2. The pick-up also gets aluminium coilover suspension and an adjustable ride height.