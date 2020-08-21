BMW’s M4 GT3 DTM Racer Highlights Those Grilles Even More

The BMW M4 and its sister DTM car have been shown in a little bit of camouflage ahead of this weekend’s Styrian MotoGP. The M4 will be fully revealed next month

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

BMW’s M6 GT3 car was never the best-looking car on the grid, and it seems BMW is creating a tradition. Its successor, due on track next year, is based on the new M4, which means there’s plenty of grille real estate to suck-in air at high speed. As it’s a GT3 car it gets much wider wheel arches than the standard model, plus more aggressive bumpers front and rear, a vented bonnet and a suitably whopping spoiler. Oh, nearly forgot. The grilles, already distinctive enough, are bright red. Without wanting to sound too mean, the words ‘lipstick’ and ‘pig’ come to mind.

The new M4 was also teased, with only the tiniest bit of disguise. At the front there are hefty air intakes either side of the grilles, a pair of front splitter inserts and a bonnet with far more creases than the regular 4 Series. At least the M4’s performance figures mean you’re more likely to be looking at the back of the car, where things improve. The boot lid features a fairly subtle spoiler above four exhausts and a wider track than you’ll get on a 420d. In fact, the only thing we don’t like about the back end is the cheesy ‘born in M town’ sticker. We wouldn’t be surprised if it makes the options list.

Already confirmed is the M4’s twin-turbo 3.0-litre engine, shared with the M3 (and the recently teased M3 Touring). It kicks out 473bhp in base spec, and 503bhp in Competition spec. The less powerful model gets the option of a manual gearbox, while the Competition is auto-only. Typically, we’ll only get the 503bhp one in the UK. It’ll be rear-drive at first, while an AWD version is expected later on.