BMW Will Build Its Last V12-Engined Car This June

BMW has announced 'The Final V12' - an M760i xDrive run-out special for the US market. Only 12 will be made, and after that, the V12 7er is done

Here’s some entirely unsurprising but nonetheless sad news - this summer, BMW will build its last ever car powered by a V12 engine. M760Li xDrive production is due to conclude this June with ‘The Final V12’ - a US market exclusive run-out model limited to just 12 units (see what they did there?). Once those are out the door, BMW’s 12-cylinder story comes to an end. That story can be traced back to 1987 when the German firm made its first-ever production V12. The 5.0-litre ‘M70’ provided the E38 750iL with just under 300bhp using half the camshaft and valve count of the current 6.6-litre ‘N74’. In between these two came the S70, a dual-overhead-cam 12-banger for the 850CSI which soon morphed into the S70/2 - otherwise known as the 627bhp ball of fury that powered the McLaren F1.

BMW is yet to reveal any images of The Final V12, so here's a regular M760Li for your viewing pleasure

Today, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep such engines alive. Indeed, the M760Li was axed from BMW’s European range some time ago. The car will be going out in style in the US, at least, with each The Final V12 model getting 760M-style 20-inch wheels daubed in either Window Grey or Jet Black. You can’t get those finishes on any other 7er. Further distinguishing the model from its lesser brethren, it’ll get “simple, bold” V12 badging at the rear. Each of the door treadplates and the engine cover will receive ‘The Final V12’ script, while on the inside BMW has lavished the cabin with ‘Individual’ piano black trim and ‘1 of 12’ commemorative plaques.

The twin-turbo V12 will provide 601bhp from 5500-6500rpm and 590lb ft of torque as low as 1500rpm, sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 0-62mph happens in a mere 3.7 seconds, and although not specified in the press release, we should imagine the top speed will be electronically limited to 155mph. You won’t be wanting for gadgets, with each Final V12 “offered only in a fully-equipped configuration,” BMW says. Lengthily-named spec highlights include a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Audio System, the Luxury Rear Seating Package and a Driving Assistance Professional Package.