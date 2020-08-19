BMW Recalls Thousands Of Plug-In Hybrids Over Short-Circuit Fears

Plug-in hybrid 2-series Active Tourers, 3-series and 5-series hybrids are affected alongside examples of the X1, X2, X3 and X5 SUVs, plus 7-series executive models. Some Mini models are involved as well. All could be hiding an issue BMW itself picked up, whereby welding beads on the high-voltage battery storage tank were not fully removed during production, leading to a small possibility of a short-circuit.

A total of 4460 cars, most of which haven’t actually been delivered yet, are affected. Owners of those cars already registered are being asked not to charge the battery and to stick to internal combustion; advice similar to that given by Ford. All keepers are being contacted directly.

The recall only affects cars built between March and August this year, so if you’ve got one that was built before Lockdown kicked in then you probably don’t need to worry. And, for keepers who have to send their cars back for the free-of-charge remedial work, take solace in the fact that it’s better knowing your car won’t accidentally get… sparky.