BMW Has Chucked M Performance Parts And Snazzy Stripes At The New M5

The facelifted versions of the M5 and 5-series have been given the M Performance parts treatment

You should know the drill by now. There are some new BMW products - the facelifted versions of the M5 and 5-series, and that means both have come under fire from the M Performance parts cannon. As per usual, there are all sorts of carbon fibre trim pieces, including a splitter, grille surround, mirror caps, fuel filler cap and tailpipe finishers. You can also have a rear spoiler and a new diffuser, with either a carbon fibre or matte black finish.

Most of these bits and pieces can be specced on either an M5 or 5er, although the ‘M Performance foiling motorsport stripes’ are only for the former, while the black/silver ‘accentuation strip’ is reserved for the latter. Once we get to the chassis stuff, there’s more of a divide. Although the 19-inch M Performance brake kit can be had on either car, only the M5 has the option of ‘sport’ brake pads. The 669 M and 732 M 20-inch wheelsets - available in various finishes - are on the 5-series menu, while the M5 gets an exclusive set of 863 M Y-spoke 20s. You can also buy a carbon fibre engine cover for the M5 if you like.

For your cabin, BMW is offering a leather/Alcantara or carbon/Alcantara-clad M Performance steering wheel (with a ‘Pro’ version in the M5), carbon paddle shifters, stainless steel pedals, and - of course - floor mats. M5 owners get the option of a carbon fibre-trimmed gear selector, just in case their CF cravings weren’t adequately catered for by this point.