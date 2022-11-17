Autozam Scrum Kei Monster Truck Crowned 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Winner
The Japanese microvan monster truck won the Hot Wheels Legends Tour and will be immortalised in 1:64 scale and inducted into the brand’s Garage Of Legends
The latest car to be crowned winner of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is a 1992 Autozam Scrum from Beaumont, Texas with a twist – the Japanese microtruck has been heavily modified into a micro-monstertruck. The heavily-modified kei truck was awarded the title on 12 November at Jay Leno’s Garage. As a result, the Autozam Scrum will be immortalised in 1:64 scale as part of Hot Wheels’ Garage of Legends – a series of diecast toy cars based on the winners of previous Hot Wheels Legends Tours.
The Misfit, a heavily modified 1963 Ford Anglia and winner of the UK leg of the tour, was the only European entrant to make it to the final ten in the Global Grand Finale.
The custom 1992 Autozam Scrum, nicknamed “Texas Toot”, was built by Craig Meaux, was imported in 2020 as a stock Japanese microtruck. Its major modifications are anything but subtle, though, with Meaux having lifted the Kei truck by five feet (around 152cm) and sticking on some massive custom welded 30x15-inch wheels – all in the name of fun.
Don’t expect the monster micro truck to be stock under the surface, either. The Scrum’s original 660cc three-cylinder engine has been replaced with a 7.4-litre Chevrolet 454 big-block complete with a TH400 transmission, 12-inch drop reverse rotation FTI transfer case and 250 shot nitrous kit.
The cherry on top of this kei-van masterpiece are the train horns fitted to shout through traffic – you know, just in case your fellow road users miss the massive pick-up in their rear-view mirrors.
Ted Wu, Vice President and Global Head of Design for Vehicles at Mattel said “the competition was strong in 2022, but turning a Japanese mini truck into a monster truck was hard to beat.” It’s the first truck to have been crowned the winner of a Hot Wheels Legends Tour.
We have to admit, the car looks as though it started out as a wacky Hot Wheels idea all along, so it fits right in line with the toy brand’s aesthetic. Will you be looking for the 1992 Autozam Scrum micro monster truck on the toy shop shelves?
