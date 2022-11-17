Autozam Scrum Kei Monster Truck Crowned 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Winner

The latest car to be crowned winner of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is a 1992 Autozam Scrum from Beaumont, Texas with a twist – the Japanese microtruck has been heavily modified into a micro-monstertruck. The heavily-modified kei truck was awarded the title on 12 November at Jay Leno’s Garage. As a result, the Autozam Scrum will be immortalised in 1:64 scale as part of Hot Wheels’ Garage of Legends – a series of diecast toy cars based on the winners of previous Hot Wheels Legends Tours.

The Misfit, a heavily modified 1963 Ford Anglia and winner of the UK leg of the tour, was the only European entrant to make it to the final ten in the Global Grand Finale.

The custom 1992 Autozam Scrum, nicknamed “Texas Toot”, was built by Craig Meaux, was imported in 2020 as a stock Japanese microtruck. Its major modifications are anything but subtle, though, with Meaux having lifted the Kei truck by five feet (around 152cm) and sticking on some massive custom welded 30x15-inch wheels – all in the name of fun.