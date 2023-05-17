Audi Sport 40th Birthday Celebrations Begin This Weekend At The Nürburgring

Originally founded as quattro in 1983 and now known as Audi Sport, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the performance division. Celebrations take place at the Nürburgring 24 Hours from May 18 to 21. As an official partner of the 24-hour race since 2002 and provider of the ‘official cars’, Audi Sport has a close connection to the circuit. The Nürburgring has also been a key testing ground for new R and RS models during development.

At the race this weekend, four Audi R8 LMS cars will enter, showcasing famous retro liveries from Audi’s motorsport history. Former DTM champions Mike Rockenfeller, Timo Scheider and Martin Tomczyk will race with the number 40 as their start number. In keeping with the theme, their Audi R8 LMS from Audi Sport Team Scherer PHX is styled on the 1992 Audi V8 quattro DTM.