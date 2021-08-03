Audi RS3 Sets New Nurburgring Lap Record

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

As is the way with Nurburgring records, though, the Renault can still stake a claim to be the fastest front-wheel-drive car to lap the ‘Ring. Given that the Audi is much more powerful and has four-wheel drive, it’s perhaps surprising the difference between them isn’t larger. The only modification was a set of Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres, which are optional in some countries but not available in the UK. Boo. We’ll blame the amount of rain we get for that decision.

The new Audi RS3 is the first Audi to get a torque splitter, which controls the amount of torque sent to each rear wheel. Through fast corners it sends the most power to the outer wheel, giving a better turn-in and increased precision. It’s this torque splitter that was the difference for Frank Stippler, the driver of the record-breaking Audi. “In general, the new RS3 is much more agile when driving from the middle of the curve to its end and when accelerating out of the curve. For me, the torque splitter is a quantum leap in terms of agile driving.”